The Matrix Room and Meg’s Lounge offer the perfect night out

The Matrix Room’s diverse menu and Meg’s Lounge’s fusion bar provide a culinary experience like no other. The Matrix Room & Meg’s Lounge is globally inspired, featuring an international live music lounge, and a fusion bar, along with a culturally diverse and assorted menu. Whether celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a night out, The Matrix Room provides a stimulating ambiance for a truly unique dining experience.

“You know, being a dad in Naperville can’t be all about soccer games and PTL meetings. Sometimes, I want a night out on the town,” says Naper Bites host, Chris Grano. “There’s a growing scene here on Route 59, anchored by an incredible venue. We’re in The Matrix Club. If you want performing arts, whether it be theater, dance, or visual art, they’ve got it all.”

Representing diverse cultures through the menu at The Matrix Room

“It’s one of the many things that we try to do is try to represent cultures very well throughout the food that we have,” says Executive Chef Alsonso Beckford. That cultural diversity begins with the small plates menu, from samosas to Korean fried chicken.

Fusion cuisine can also be found on the menu, with items like sweet corn and poblano ravioli.

“It’s pretty much a spin of an elote,” says Beckford. “So, I pretty much try to build all the flavors together in one pan, so that it adds that corn flavor to the ravioli.”

The culinary experiences don’t stop at the entrees. “We have our beautiful white chocolate and raspberry bread pudding,” says Beckford. “The bread pudding itself is made with white chocolate, and then we have white chocolate sauce and raspberry sauce on top, with fresh raspberries and fresh whipped cream. This is actually made with brioche bread, and we actually make the brioche bread here.”

Host: Chris Grano, Naper Bites

Guest: Alonso Beckford, Executive Chef