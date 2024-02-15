Fixing and flying airplanes all over the world with AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company operating in over 20 countries. Headquartered in DuPage County, the company supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Publicly traded (NYSE: AIR) with over 5,000 employees worldwide, AAR is: the place of choice to build an inspiring career.

Illinois is a crossroads of aviation

With AAR’s 240,000 square-foot heavy maintenance hangar at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport and its headquarters in Woodale, aviation thrives in Illinois. “We are a global aviation services provider, and what we do is fix and fly aircraft all over the world,” says Greg Dellinger, Director of Outreach and Engagement. “We’ll get you a whole airplane if you want it, one or two pieces at a time.”

AAR helps careers take flight

AAR partners with colleges in Chicago, where they train students to work with sheet metal and the structure of an aircraft. After the program, they are guaranteed an interview with AAR. “And as I always tell people, hey, they hired me, they’ll hire anybody,” jokes Dellinger.

People remain a priority for AAR. To maintain that priority they focus on recruitment, training, growth, engagement, and retention. Team members are empowered to meet their individual professional development goals through global learning and development programs, mentorship programs, leadership training, continued education, networking, and much more!