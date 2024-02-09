Innovative Orthodontic Centers brings groundbreaking care to the Naperville Community

Dr. Manal Ibrahim with Innovative Orthodontic Centers dedicated herself to creating beautiful, healthy smiles while contributing to overall wellness in the Naperville community. With a focus on leading-edge orthodontics and friendly patient care, the practice offers personalized treatment plans using state-of-the-art technology, making orthodontic care more comfortable, effective, and efficient.

Naperville orthodontist brings home distinction as #1 orthodontist Invisalign provider in Illinois

Naperville, IL, has long been recognized as a safe and family-friendly community to live, work, and play, with outstanding professional services and abundant amenities. Now, it adds another achievement: Naperville is also home to the #1 orthodontist Invisalign® provider in Illinois. Board-certified orthodontists Dr. Manal Ibrahim and Dr. Christine Gin received this recognition from Align Technology, the makers of Invisalign®.

Invisalign treatment in the Naperville area

Innovative Orthodontic Centers has successfully transformed approximately 5,000 smiles with Invisalign clear aligners. Dr. Ibrahim, a trailblazer in the field, pioneered a groundbreaking non-surgical camouflage Invisalign treatment, offering a less-invasive alternative to jaw surgery. Patients from around the globe seek her expertise for this innovative approach, putting the practice — and Naperville — on the world stage.

Dr. Ibrahim’s cutting-edge and prolific contributions have garnered attention from Align Technology, who recognize her as a vanguard orthodontist in advancing the field of orthodontics. Innovative Orthodontic Centers is also a Top 1% Diamond+ Invisalign® Provider and has received this status every year since 2020.

Innovative Orthodontic Centers named the best practice in Naperville

Further confirming the practice’s commitment to orthodontic excellence, the readers of Naperville Magazine have consistently named Innovative Orthodontic Centers as the Best Practice in Naperville since 2008.

Patients can confidently choose Invisalign, knowing they will receive orthodontic care from a practice recognized by the orthodontic industry and the Naperville community. In addition, because of extensive case experience and advanced techniques, everyone is a candidate for Invisalign at this Naperville, IL, orthodontic practice.