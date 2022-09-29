Naperville Among Money’s Top 50 Best Places to Live in US

Naperville is among the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. according to a recent ranking by Money magazine, landing at No. 16 on the list.

City’s Many Accolades Land It In Top 50

Money gave a nod to the number of “best of” lists Naperville had landed on, including best place to be a kid by the U.S. Census Bureau, best place to raise a family by Niche, and one of the top ten towns for seniors in a ranking by AARP.

High in Activities, Job Opportunities

The city was noted for its many recreational activities, with a special mention of Centennial Beach and the Riverwalk. Money also applauded the number of corporate headquarters in town and many job opportunities. In its report, Money said the Northern Illinois Planning Commission projected 83,000 new jobs within Naperville by 2023.

Schools Top Notch

Naperville’s high-ranking public schools were also a factor on the city making the list. Both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 recently made it into the top 40 in Niche’s yearly rankings of best school districts in the United States. D203 came in at No. 25 on that list, with IPSD 204 at No. 36. And the high schools for both districts all were ranked by Niche among the top 25 public high schools in Illinois.

Number One This Year

First on Money’s Best Places to Live in the U.S. list this year is Atlanta, Georgia.

Naperville was one of only two Illinois spots to make this year’s list, with Rogers Park in Chicago being the other, landing at No. 5.

To compile its list, Money takes into account factors like economic opportunities, quality of life, and diversity.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

