A celebration of the Big Band in Naperville

On Thursday, July 31, the Naperville Municipal Band’s Big Band held a concert in Central Park in Naperville. Joined by the Brass Tracks Big Band, which has been performing for more than 35 years, the evening filled the park with Jazz classics and new compositions.

Two bands, one music filled evening

The Brass Tracks Big Band kicked off the evening with three songs, followed by the NMB Big Band playing three songs. The groups alternated songs until they came together for the finale.

Brass Tracks Big Band

“Indian Summer” – Scott Jurek

“My Favorite Things” – Raoul Romero

“Day Tripper” – Lennon and McCartney

NMB Big Band

“Front Burner” – arr. Sammy Nestico

“The Best is Yet to Come” – arr. Scott Ragsdale

( Summer Kwai, vocals )

“Brincando com Fogo” – comp. Drew Zaremba

Brass Tracks Big Band

“Carl” – Bill Holman

“Little Jazz’” – Roy Eldridge

“If I could” – Pat Metheny

NMB Big Band

“Cry Me a River” – arr. Shaun Evans

( John Barbush, vocals )

“Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most” – arr. Kris Berg

“Goin to Chicago” – arr. Quincy Jones

( Summer Kwai, vocals )

Brass Tracks Big Band

“Hep Cats” – Craig Roselieb

“Mac Arthur Park” – Jim Webb

NMB Big Band

“Tangerine” – arr. Doug Leibinger

“Let There Be Love” – arr. Jon Harpin

( Summer Kwai, vocals )

“Splanky” – arr. Neal Hefti

Combines Bands

“Finale – C Jam Blues”

Two remaining summer concerts

There are two more performances of the summer concert series.

August 7 – Tone Colors

August 14 – Summer’s End…Memories Begin

The summer season opened on June 5 with a show titled “Music in the Parks,” and the band also held their annual patriotic concert on July 3.