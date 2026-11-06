Celebrating Naperville’s hometown heroes with Stefan Holt

For this year’s “The Morning Show,” NCTV17 shined a spotlight on the community’s hometown heroes.

“We spend so much time looking at comic books or blockbuster films for larger-than-life heroes or role models. But if you look around this room, and across our city, there are so many real-life change-makers,” said host of “The Morning Show,” NBC 5’s Stefan Holt. “They don’t wear capes. They wear lanyard badges, hospital scrubs, military uniforms, and even everyday clothing. They’re the people who show up for one another, quietly changing lives right here in our hometown.”

Classroom Crusaders

The program kicked off by highlighting two local teachers making an impact in the lives of their students.

“They say a good teacher is like a candle, giving of themselves in order to light the way for others. Today, we’re honoring two incredible educators who embody that spark every single day,” said Holt.

Those two incredible educators were Matthew White from Scullen Middle School and Seth Brady from Naperville Central High School.

White received the 2026 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching for his efforts in bringing music to a deaf student, and Brady was named the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year for his work with students to effect change on different societal issues through legislation.

Titans of Trivia

Guests of “The Morning Show” next got an opportunity to show off their knowledge with a round of trivia.

“It’s time to put your superpowers to the test! We’re pressing pause on the interviews for a quick trivia intermission for some fun and fellowship,” said Holt.

Each table played as a team and answered six questions, with Stefan himself making some superhero appearances.

Global Guardians

Stefan then highlighted two Napervillians making an impact around the globe.

Naperville Central High School graduate Emmanuel Rugamba took his passion for sports and leadership across the globe to Rwanda, where he has been instrumental in building and growing flag football programs for young athletes.

A graduate of North Central College, Rima Ziuraitis is in Ukraine, delivering critical humanitarian relief, aid, and hope to communities facing unimaginable hardship.

“Whether it’s delivering aid on the front lines or empowering youth through sport, Rima and Emmanuel prove that a local story has the power to start a conversation, spark support, and bridge Naperville to the rest of the world,” said Holt.

Champions for Veterans

The morning continued with Alma Jones with the Rotary Club of Naperville and Carey Peterson with Metea Valley High School, who have both ensured that those who’ve sacrificed for our freedom are never forgotten or taken for granted.

Jones brought the Quilt of Valor tradition to Naperville 10 years ago, an honor reserved only for select military members who served in active conflict.

Peterson was instrumental in bringing Ray Svejnoha, a 100-year-old WWII veteran, to his very first prom.

Both gave credit to NCTV17 for sharing these stories with the community.

“What a morning! We’ve shared some laughs, heard some truly inspiring stories, and most importantly,” said Holt, “we’ve come together to support the storytellers who make all of this possible.” As he closed the show, he said, “I think one of the biggest takeaways is that you don’t need a cape, a badge, or a uniform to make a difference. Sometimes being a hero is simply showing up for your neighbors.”

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