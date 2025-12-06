Naperville interfaith breakfast celebrates community and compassion

The Naperville Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast brought the community together on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the Fry Family YMCA with the theme, “Rooted in Faith. Growing in Community.”

“It’s eight degrees!” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli. “Feels a lot warmer in here with all of you. And that’s what this time of year is all about. It’s tradition and celebration.”

ReThink inventor Trisha Prabhu was the keynote speaker

When Trisha Prabhu was 13, she wanted to make a difference in the lives of others facing online bullying.

“I was wanting to take action on the issue of cyberbullying, which I had seen was a serious problem affecting young people. And I had a simple idea. ‘What if I gave youth who are about to send or post something online that could be offensive a chance to pause and rethink,’” said Prabhu.

She launched ReThink, an app that prompts users before they post something that could be harmful.

“I actually found that this break was effective in encouraging young people to pause and think twice,” said Prabhu.

Prabhu spent her childhood at the YMCA.

“The YMCA taught me about confidence and leadership. It taught me about kindness and respect. It taught me how to welcome others and what it felt like to be welcomed and cared for,” said Prabhu. “And it was those values that led me 12 years ago to take a stand against online hate and harassment.”

Uplifting speakers and musical performances

Along with Mayor Wehrli and Prabhu, the morning featured words of inspiration from YMCA board members and community leaders:

Tabassum A. Haleem, Former Executive Director, Counsel of Islamic Organisations

Adam Johnson, YMCA Advisory Board Chair

Touline Elshafei, YMCA Advisory Board Member

Lauren DeSimone, YMCA Advisory Board Member

Michael Abron, Litany

Ray Jones, Co-owner, Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home

And several musical performances:

“Rockin’ Holidays,” performed by Road Show Inc. Starlights & Dynamites Show Choirs

“Corner of the Sky” from Pippin, performed by Rogan Jackson, WVHS

“Alleluia” by Elaine Hagenberg, performed by WVHS Varsity Choirs

“Lean on Me,” Soloists, Rogan Jackson with George Chubirka

