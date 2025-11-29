Naperville shines bright at the 2025 Holiday Parade of Lights

On Friday, November 28, the Rotary Club of Naperville hosted the 2025 Holiday Parade of Lights. The festive parade, filled with cheery marchers and light-up floats, made its way through downtown Naperville starting at 7 pm.

Hosts Kim White and Mike Calabrese led viewers through an evening of brightly lit floats, local music performers, hometown parade entrants, and even an appearance by Santa Claus!

This year’s Grand Marshal was Missi Craddock, the reigning Miss Illinois. Sharing the title of Grand Marshal was Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

A parade with a purpose

The 2025 Parade of Lights is a fundraiser operated by Rotary Club of Naperville Charities, a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Net proceeds from sponsorships and donations will go to area non-profits that support the local community in meaningful ways. As a children’s parade, they especially focus on youth-oriented programs, including, but not limited to, organizations that support:

Community and educational programs for youth

Enabling opportunities for disadvantaged youth

Promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Provision of food, housing, and economic security

Mental health awareness

The parade was brought to Naperville by presenting sponsors Euclid Lodge No. 65 and Downtown Naperville Alliance.

About the Rotary Club of Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville is a member of Rotary International, one of the first humanitarian organizations, and is a part of over 34,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas with 1.2 million members worldwide.

Their purpose is to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Membership of the Rotary Club of Naperville includes men and women who are leaders in the fields of business, education, religion, non-profit organizations, government, and many other vocations.

