Naperville’s India Day Parade danced through downtown

To celebrate the 77th year of India’s independence, Indian Community Outreach (ICO) held their 10th annual India Day Parade as part of their full-day holiday celebration. The parade launched at Naperville North High School and made its way down Mill Street filling Downtown Naperville with colorful floats and song and dance performances. ICO’s celebration later continued at Naperville’s Rotary Hill, with entertainment, food, and performances.

Parade participants celebrated Indian Independence Day

The parade featured floats from many area dance schools specializing in Indian dance styles, various local businesses, the National Indo-American History Museum, and many area groups committed to fostering unity in the Indian-American community. Many parade participants carried Indian flags, danced, or played traditional Indian music to celebrate Indian heritage and independence. Indian Independence Day is celebrated on August 15th, commemorating the Nation’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1947.

ICO seeks to educate and connect the Indian-American community with greater population

Indian Community Outreach seeks to build a deeper understanding of Indian culture in the community while promoting social integration. ICO educates members, encouraging them to get involved in the Naperville community civically and socially while celebrating and uplifting Indian culture and voices. ICO holds many events throughout the year to connect to the community and build cultural understanding and unity including public forums, yoga events, and cultural nights. Their annual India Day celebration quickly became the most anticipated and attended event, bringing more than 10,000 community members together to celebrate. After the parade, the festivities continued at Rotary Hill with Bollywood performances, a fashion show, Indian food and beverages, and entertainment for all ages.

