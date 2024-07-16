Indian Community Outreach celebrates diversity

Indian Community Outreach (ICO), is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to fostering connections with residents from diverse cultural backgrounds. Founded in 2013 by Naperville Mayor A. George Pradel, ICO is committed to embracing, preserving, and promoting the cultural heritage and contributions of Indian Americans while encouraging their active involvement in America’s growth. With a vision of an all-inclusive society, ICO strives to contribute to the betterment of our great country and future generations.

The mission & vision of Indian Community Outreach

The Indian Community Outreach mission is to embrace, preserve, and promote the cultural heritage and contributions of Indian Americans while educating them to actively engage in America’s growth. They believe in celebrating diversity and forming meaningful connections with all communities.

Their vision is to build an all-inclusive society where the Indian American community is integral to our nation’s progress. They aim to foster stronger civic engagement between government entities and the Indian American community while providing opportunities for residents and businesses to contribute to local and international economic development efforts.

Goals and objectives for the Naperville community and beyond

ICO has many goals and objectives including:

Bridging Communities: ICO serves as a bridge between the Indian American community and other communities, facilitating dialogue, understanding, and collaboration among diverse groups.

Embracing Diversity: They recognize and appreciate the rich diversity within our society and make a conscious effort to be inclusive, welcoming people from all backgrounds.

Civic Engagement: They strive to build higher levels of civic engagement by encouraging active participation of Indian Americans in local government and community initiatives.

Economic Development: ICO provides opportunities for residents and businesses to engage in local and international economic development efforts, fostering growth and prosperity.

Cultural Outreach: They actively involve the Indian American community in local cultural outreach efforts, promoting cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.

Indian Community Outreach programs and engagements

ICO offers several programs and community engagements:

Educational Programs: They offer educational programs focused on enhancing civic participation and social awareness among Indian Americans, empowering them to become active contributors to society.

Thought Leadership Forums & Town-Halls: ICO organizes forums and town-hall meetings to facilitate discussions on relevant topics, encouraging intellectual exchange and the sharing of ideas.

Scholarships: They provide scholarships to deserving students, supporting their educational pursuits and recognizing their achievements.

Leadership Recognition: ICO celebrates leaders in various fields, acknowledging their contributions and inspiring others to excel.

Business Networking and Education Forums: They organize networking events and educational forums specifically designed for Indian businesses, promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing.

India Day Celebration: For the past nine years, ICO has been showcasing and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India through the annual India Day Celebration, a vibrant event that brings the community together.

Charity Initiatives: They actively participate in various charity initiatives, supporting causes that benefit the community and those in need.

India Day celebration: A vibrant showcase of Indian culture and heritage

Started in 2015, their India Day celebration has been recognized as one of the biggest and the best Indian American festivals in the USA. With its vibrant parade, educational activities, delicious food, and captivating entertainment, the India Day Celebration has brought communities from Chicagoland & Midwest together and has captured the hearts of tens of thousands of people each year. India Day has been very successful in building awareness and excitement about Indian heritage and culture in young people and non-Indian communities.

The 2024 India Day Celebration is on August 11 and will feature large, decorated floats displaying cultures of India, colorful Indian folk, classical & modern dances, food, drinks, a children’s area, a fashion show, a concert, shopping of Indian ethnic dresses/jewelry, and much more. India’s Bollywood Duo Music Directors and performers Salim & Sulaiman with their band will headline the evening show.

Indian Community Outreach is dedicated to embracing diversity, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting the active engagement of Indian Americans in America’s growth. Through their various programs and engagements, they strive to build bridges, foster understanding, and create a more inclusive society.

Guest: Krishna Bansal, Chairman and President – Indian Community Outreach