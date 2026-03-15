St. Patrick’s Day Parade tradition continues in downtown Naperville

On Saturday, March 14 the West Suburban Irish hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. New hosts Kevin and Colleen McQuillan stepped in to host the event that displayed plenty of green in downtown Naperville.

“The Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of Naperville’s signature events, and is a family event celebrating Irish heritage and culture,” said Colleen.

The parade kicked off at Naperville North High School, headed south on Mill Street, turned left onto Jefferson Avenue, paraded through downtown to Main Street, turning right onto Porter, and ended at Naperville Central High School.

Longtime West Suburban Irish member honored as Grand Marshal

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade was Eddie Curley.

“Eddie’s service to the West Suburban Irish spans many years and many roles. Eddie is one of the founding members of the Celtic Whiskey Club, and his commitment to service and volunteerism also extends throughout Naperville,” said Colleen.

Eddie and his “Curley Clan” rode in on a fire truck with Quigley’s Irish Pub, where he can be found supporting Irish music, culture, and community gatherings.

About the West Suburban Irish

The West Suburban Irish are a nonprofit organization with members from across the Western Suburbs. WSI’s slogan is “Friendship, Fun, and Service” which they foster through their celebration of Irish heritage. Each year, WSI holds two main events: the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Naperville’s Irish Fest in September. In addition to these, WSI also has Quiz Nights and Irish Sessions held at Quigley’s Irish Pub, where everyone is welcomed to partake in trivia or enjoy traditional Irish music.

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