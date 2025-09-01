The Naperville Jaycees Labor Day parade marches through downtown Naperville

On Monday, September 1, the Naperville Jaycees hosted the 2025 Labor Day parade. Featuring nearly 60 entries, the parade kicked off at Naperville North High School and headed south on Mill Street before turning into downtown Naperville.

Hosted by Jodi Bernicky with the Naperville Jaycees and Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, the parade showcased marching bands, dance teams, martial arts demonstrations, tractors, and an appearance from Frank E. Fling, mascot of the Naperville Jaycees.

The Last Fling celebrates the end of summer and is held on Labor Day weekend. This year celebrates the 60th anniversary of the festival.

NCTV17’s Liz Spencer honored as parade Grand Marshall

At the end of the year, NCTV17’s Executive Director Liz Spender will be moving on to her next chapter. Since joining NCTV17 in 2002, she has guided the station’s transformation from a PEG channel into Naperville’s community television voice, delivering local news, sports, talk shows, and coverage of community events.

Among her proudest accomplishments is the team she built. As Spencer reflects, “I had a great group of people who were willing to come along on this incredible journey called NCTV17. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to tell Naperville’s story.”

Naperville Last Fling helps the Naperville Jaycees continue in their mission to give back

The Naperville Jaycees are dedicated to giving back to the community. Their trademark event is the Last Fling, which falls over Labor Day Weekend with 4 days of live music, a carnival, food and beverage vendors, and the Labor Day Parade.

Throughout the year, the Naperville Jaycees hold several events, including Lobster Day and their Easter Egg Hunt. All money raised by the Naperville Jaycees goes directly to local organizations. Besides fundraisers, the organization has social events to attract new members. They also donate time to help others in the community by volunteering with other organizations.