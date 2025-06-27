Benet Academy announces plan to renovate Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium

Benet Academy has recently announced a two-phase improvement plan to substantially renovate, renew, and modernize the Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium and its athletic fields.

A fresh start for a 60-year-old stadium

After decades of being home to Benet Academy football, soccer, lacrosse and track and field events, Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium has fallen into disrepair, with the Redwings turning to alternative sites to host varsity sporting events. The football team currently plays home games at Benedictine University across the street. The boys and girls soccer team play their games on a grass field in front of the main campus. The girls lacrosse team has played its home games the past two seasons at the Oakbrook Park District. The Redwing track and field teams are currently unable to host meets.

“Since opening our current campus doors in 1956, Benet has continuously invested in its campus to provide students with access to the facilities, faculty, curriculum, and faith-based programs that inspire them to reach their potential, but the one area that has mostly stayed the same is our stadium and athletic fields,” said Bill Myers, Benet Academy President. “We’re excited at the opportunity to move our campus and student experience forward by renewing the stadium and bringing the tradition back home to Benet.”

“We look forward to being able to host all our home competitions on campus, providing our student-athletes with the opportunity to compete before classmates, family, friends, teachers, and neighbors in a modern stadium environment that provides a sense of community and pride,” said Scott Lawler, Athletic Director. “Our student-athletes are disciplined and committed to achieving their best. It is time we give all our students access to the facilities that are equal to their dedication and performance.”

The school’s renovation plan has two phases. The initial phase involves renovating the existing stadium through the installation of a multi-sport synthetic turf field, replacing the current track with a new all-weather track, constructing a new grandstand with an enclosed and enhanced press box, and creating visitor seating on the east side of the field. Other upgrades include the installation of modern lighting, audio systems, and a scoreboard. A new alumni plaza will be featured at the stadium entrance to honor the community’s past and current support of Benet Academy.

In phase two, the school plans to install another synthetic turf field on the other side of the main drive, primarily for hosting soccer matches. The second phase also includes the Construction of a hospitality building and pavilion at the northern portion of the stadium complex, housing concessions, a spirit store, restrooms, team rooms, and a training room.

The new facilities will also be used by the Benet Academy physical education classes. Benet hopes to complete the renovation and renewal of the stadium in time for the 2026-27 school year.

Benet needs approval from the Village of Lisle

The school is now seeking approval for its plans from the Village of Lisle. In advance of public hearings before the Lisle Plan Commission, the school has met with neighbors and created a project website, benetstadium.com, where individuals can learn more about the proposal or sign up for updates.

Behind the support of early donors and encouragement from the Benet Academy Board of Directors, the school is preparing to move forward with the first phase of the stadium renovation project. To offset all the costs associated with the stadium and athletic field renovation, the school is undertaking a capital campaign.

The Public Hearing before the Plan Commission is expected to take place on July 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Village Hall, located at 925 Burlington Avenue in Lisle.