Naperville Central alum Anthony Parker promoted to GM of the Orlando Magic

With the 2023 NBA Draft in the rear view and free agency underway, the Orlando Magic announced the promotion of Naperville native Anthony Parker to the role of General Manager.

The former Redhawk now in the front office following lengthy pro career

Parker is a Naperville Central alum, graduating in 1993, who went on to star at Bradley University. After a standout collegiate career, he was selected 21st overall by the New Jersey Nets in 1997, but was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers soon after the draft. Following two injury plagued seasons with the 76ers, Parker was traded to the Orlando Magic in 1999. After struggling to find consistent playing time in the NBA, Parker embarked on a successful overseas career starting in 2000.

After proving his ability to to stay healthy and play at a high level, Anthony Parker signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2006. After setting new career highs during his time in Toronto, he was then signed by the LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009, where Parker played until his retirement in 2012. Over the course of his career, Parker averaged 9.1 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting .404 (596-1,474) from three-point range.

After hanging up his jersey, Parker joined the Orlando Magic front office as a scout from 2012-2017, before being hired as the GM of the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G-League, which led to his ascension to Assistant GM of the Orlando Magic in 2021.

Following the departure of longtime NBA executive John Hammond, the Magic promoted Pete D’Alessandro to executive vice president with Anthony Parker being named the General Manager. Hammond will be moving into an advisory role with the team.

“We are equally excited for Anthony and Pete in their well-deserved promotions,” said Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman in a statement. “Anthony brings a unique perspective to our group as a former player and it has been great to watch his progression from player to scout to G League GM to the Magic’s assistant general manager. Anthony is the ultimate team player and we look forward to his continued leadership, experience and energy.”

The Magic currently have the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero on the roster while the team selected Anthony Black from Alabama and Jett Howard from Michigan with their two first round picks in this year’s draft.

Basketball runs in the Parker family

There is a love for the game of basketball that runs through the entire Parker family. Anthony is the older brother of the legendary Candace Parker, another former Naperville Central star turned pro. Their father, Larry Parker played at the University of Iowa in the 1970’s while their brother Marcus was a strong player at Naperville Central as well.

Not the only local front office standout

With his promotion to the GM role, Parker is not the only local product working for the front office for a high level professional team. Benet Academy graduate Michael Girsch has served as the Vice President and General Manager of the St. Louis Cardinals since 2017 and has worked for the organization since 2006.