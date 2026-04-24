Naperville native Nicky Lopez traded from Rockies to hometown Cubs

For the third time in just over a year, Naperville native Nicky Lopez is joining the Chicago Cubs. As reported by multiple outlets, Lopez was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations. Once he joins the big league club, this will be his eighth season in the MLB.

Another stint on the north side with the Cubbies

Before the 2025 season, Lopez signed a free agent contract with the Cubs before being released near the end of spring training. After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Angels, Lopez was re-signed by the Cubs in mid-April, before being released again in late May.

Lopez returned to the Cubs organization in early August, playing with the Iowa Cubs in the final months of the season, before joining the big league team in the dugout for the playoffs as an emergency roster member.

A versatile glove to bolster the bench

Lopez is known for having a strong infield glove and his ability to play multiple positions at a high level. The former Naperville Central star was a Gold Glove finalist in 2020 with the Kansas City Royals and 2024 with the Chicago White Sox.

He struggled at the plate in Chicago in 2025, recording just one hit across 18 at-bats.

Lopez joins a Cubs lineup that is currently tied for first in the NL Central and riding a nine-game winning streak before embarking on a six-game West Coast road trip.

Lopez made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Royals, who drafted him out of Creighton University in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.