Naperville North hosts the annual Summer Suburban Water Polo Championships

As it has for over two decades, Naperville Suburban Water Polo hosted its yearly youth championships this week, featuring local kids ages 14 and under.

“500 kids in Naperville playing water polo, from U-11 on Sunday through the games today, are just fantastic. Very competitive, a lot of cheering up in the stands and on the benches. We’ve had a couple of overtime games that got very exciting in there. So, kids are very passionate about playing water polo here in Naperville,” said Water Polo Tournament Director Andy McWhirter.

Long Time tradition in Naperville

Tournament director and recently retired Naperville North girls water polo coach Andy McWhirter has been in charge of the tournament for many years. It’s been a summer tradition for over twenty-five years as the sport of Water Polo continues to grow in Naperville and produce some of the top talent.

“It’s grown so much that kids whom I’ve given out medals to as 11-year-olds are now coaching and with their players at their local teams. We’ve kids who started playing D-1 water polo here in Naperville as 11-year-olds, and they’re now competing nationwide. So it’s nice to see it grow from the little kids, to some playing college water polo,” said McWhirter.

Former players return to their old stomping grounds

With the semifinals and championship matches being played at Naperville North, the tournament features three groups: 11-U boys, 14-U girls, and 14-U co-ed. Each team is coached by current or recently graduated high school players who played for their respective clubs. Hobson West coach and Naperville Central starting goalie Eleni Nicoloudes and Saybrook Sharks coach Jacob Podkasik, a member of the 2025 Naperville North boys state championship team, are excited to be back helping kids compete for their old stomping grounds.

“It feels like I’m fulfilling a part of little Eleni to come back and coach these kids and give the knowledge that they have to these kids. So it’s nice to come back and give and share these experiences with these younger kids,” said Hobson West Coach Eleni Nicoloudes.

“I love coaching these kids. It’s a great environment, everyone gets super excited, goals and turnovers are a big deal. The crowd and the bench are going nuts, and it’s just so fun. I get to hang out with these guys every day of practice, and then we come and we win games, so it’s super fun,” said Saybrook Sharks coach Jacob Podkasik.

Hobson West qualified for all three championship games, with the 11-U boys taking home first place medals with a win over Saybrook. Maple Creek, a combination of Cress Creek Country Club and Maplebrook II, won the 14-U girls championship. Saybrook added another title to its trophy case by winning the 14-U co-ed title over Hobson West.

“I think it’s a very inviting environment. All the kids love to be there all the coaches really love to coach. It’s our passion, and I think that’s what drives our program to be as good as it is,” said Saybrook Sharks Coach John Riordan.

“It’s very exciting because we just have so many, and it’s just great to keep this legacy going and keep stacking on more dominating over the other clubs,” said Saybrook Sharks player Sam Reif.

“I feel like we’re all in a strong relationship on the team because all of us get along well. We’re all pretty good friends. I feel like all of us just have a strong passion for our ball, and that’s what makes it so much for all of us,” said Saybrook Sharks player Derek DeJesus.

Bright future for suburban water polo

After a great season of water polo, some players will move on to play at the next level at one of the five area high schools, while the rest return to their neighborhood pools for future summer fun. For those who continue to play and grow in the sport, a chance to compete for IHSA state championships or even the NCAA water polo National Championships could be in their future.

“I love the sport of water polo, and I love contributing to the excellence that comes from Illinois. And Naperville is a hotspot for that. And I hope that these guys grow up and they achieve their dreams of playing high school, winning state championships, and at Naperville North, hopefully, and going on to play at the next level as well,” said Podkasik.