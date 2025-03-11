Naperville’s Christina Mondragón Schrader kicks off new journey with Chicago Winds football team

Christina Mondragòn Schrader from the Grow Wellness Group in Naperville is taking her talents to the gridiron by joining the Chicago Winds women’s football team this spring, a new organization competing in the Women’s National Football Conference.

“My wife helped me find it on Instagram. I was looking for a flag football team to cross-train during my off-season from playing rugby. I looked, and they have a tackle and flag football team. So I was like, if anything, I just want to keep in shape, learn the sport and it’s excellent offseason training to kind of keep up just skills and my athleticism,” said Chicago Winds kicker and punter Christina Mondragón Schrader.

It’s the inaugural season for the Winds, providing an opportunity for women in the Chicagoland area to play in a six-game regular season that runs from March through June with home games being played at Stagg Field on the campus of the University of Chicago. The head coach and offensive coordinator for the Winds, Allan Williams, has a local connection as well. His son, DeShaun Williams, was a key wide receiver for the Naperville Central Redhawks as a senior this fall.

Using previous sports to help get ready

Mondragón Schrader will compete as a kicker and punter after years of playing soccer and rugby. Her athletic history in other sports played a pivotal role in preparing her for the game of football.

“I always described rugby as the perfect combination of soccer and football, especially the position I played. So now for me to actually be playing football, it’s kind of like, oh, it’s full circle now. I have played all three similar sports,” said Mondragón Schrader.

Off the field, Schrader works as a clinical therapist and licensed professional counselor for The Grow Wellness Group.

“We’re constantly working on ourselves, our mind, our focus on managing your emotions, and keeping your confidence up. Performance anxiety and all these things are also really cool with Chicago Winds. I’m huge on practicing what I preach so if I make a mistake, what’s my own mistake, management mistake, recovery technique,” said Mondragón Schrader.

The Chicago Winds begin their season on March 29th

Those mental skills will help her as she hopes to pin opponents deep on punts and split the uprights when her name is called. The new team in Chicago will field a 55 woman roster with veteran players and others who are newer to the sport. The first game will be on March 29th at home against Jersey Shore, which gives Mondragón Schrader enough practice time to ensure she is ready to go for the opening kickoff.

“My goals typically tend to be more mental performance focused. So being able to manage the performance anxiety of playing a new sport with a new team, in a new environment and all that stuff, being able to maintain my focus, trying to push myself to be more communicative to my needs, leadership, management, and teammates if I need help or support in something,” said Mondragón Schrader.