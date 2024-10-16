Nicky Lopez named a Gold Glove finalist for a second time

For the second time in his six-year MLB career, Naperville native and Chicago White Sox infielder Nicky Lopez was named one of three American League Rawlings Gold Glove finalists at second base. The other two finalists are Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers and Andrés Giménez of the Cleveland Guardians.

Lopez remains one of the top infield gloves in the game

While it was not a year to remember for the White Sox, who set a new MLB record for losses in a season after logging a 41-121 record in 2024, Lopez performed admirably on the defensive side of things. In 640.1 innings at second base on the south side, Lopez posted a .989 fielding percentage, four outs above average, and a 1.4 on the SABR Defensive Index. The former Naperville Central standout also played over 340 innings at shortstop this season.

At the plate, Lopez hit .241 with one home run, 12 doubles, and 21 RBI in 445 plate appearances. While known more for his glove, Lopez did lead the White Sox in on base percentage at .312 and in triples with three.

Lopez honored for the second time

This is the second Gold Glove nomination for Nicky Lopez, who was traded to the White Sox last offseason from the Atlanta Braves. He was first nominated in 2020 as a member of the Kansas City Royals. César Hernández from the Cleveland Indians ended up winning the 2020 award.

The Gold Glove winners will be announced on Sunday, November 3rd on ESPN.