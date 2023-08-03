Nike Park hosts the Naperville Open USA Pickleball Tournament

Pickleball is taking the Naperville area by storm. Since the city’s first outdoor pickleball courts opened at Nike Park in 2018, the sport has grown in popularity as USA Pickleball hosted the Naperville Open on the courts this past weekend.

USA Pickleball comes to Nike Park

“USA Pickleball is our group that we have. It’s the United States Pickleball Association, and we are all over the country. And you can join, and you just come in and start playing pickleball,” said USA Pickleball Ambassador Trina Reyes.

The three-day tournament included contestants of all ages from across the Chicagoland area competing to win gold. The sport is a fun, family-friendly activity for those looking for a competitive challenge at a more modest pace than tennis. Trina Reyes has been an ambassador for pickleball’s growth in Naperville since the first courts opened over five years ago.

Pickleball continues to grow in popularity

“They say it’s the fastest-growing sport in the country. The truth is, it’s a sport where a lot of people can play easily, and they can play competitively, and that’s what makes it fun,” Reyes said. “It gives you better hand and eye coordination. It also gets you off the couch. It also gives you a chance to play with your family.”

The sport continues to expand nationally and locally, with pickleball tournaments now airing on networks like ESPN, and more spaces to play are in high demand.

With the addition of the Rothermel Family Pickleball Courts, which opened earlier this summer at Frontier Sports Complex, there are now 18 outdoor courts available through the Naperville Park District. Later this month, Sure Shot, a brand new indoor pickleball facility, will be opening in Naperville to provide 11 more courts, providing opportunities to play no matter the weather.

Pickleball players came to win at the Naperville Open

The Naperville Open had a wide range of competitors participating in men’s and women’s doubles, as well as mixed and seniors doubles divisions. While those competing in the double-elimination tournament are playing to win, these are athletes also looking to have a great time and grow the sport they love.

“I love pickleball. I play usually every day. It’s like a great way to work out and play a fun sport, and then it’s a social game like you meet all kinds of people. For the most part, everyone’s really friendly, and they’ll play with you. It’s just a big part of my life, and I enjoy it every single day,” said women’s doubles first place finisher Caroline Cadiz.

“At the beginning, you were just having fun because you enjoyed it, right? There is a competitive spirit once you play a little bit longer. But yeah, I think having fun is, you know, it’s not that serious, right? It’s pickleball. It’s fun,” said women’s doubles first place finisher Charissa Manaligod.

Have a story idea? Send us a tip!