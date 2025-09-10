North Central College football looks for a repeat with a new look squad this fall

The North Central College football team returns to the field for the 2025 season after capturing the program’s third Division III national championship last year. After five consecutive trips to the Stagg Bowl, the Cardinals have their sights set on a repeat performance. Despite being the number one-ranked team to start the season, this year’s roster will have many new faces on the gridiron looking to make an impact. Fourth-year head coach Brad Spencer is prepared and excited about his new-look team.

“We want to be more concerned about how we’re competing and how we’re progressing each and every day. Not so much what’s going to happen down the road in December or January if you’re working on the right things right now, now you’re going to give yourself a chance to be playing then potentially,” said North Central College head football coach Brad Spencer.

New faces for North Central College football

One of the biggest adjustments will be under center. After four stellar years with two-time Gagliardi Trophy winner Luke Lehnen, it’s a QB battle between Ferris State transfer Damir Ashiru, Calvin Lavery, and Oklahoma State transfer Garrett Wilson. Regardless of who earns the starting job, Coach Spencer is confident the new signal caller will deliver.

“Any year that you’re starting over with a quarterback, you’ve got to hit reset on your playbook, on your planning. You’re still installing the same things, but in terms of what you might call down the road, that’s going to change because you have a different type of animal at that position,” said Spencer.

New look offense takes center stage

A large portion of the offensive side of the ball will be brand new after graduating multiple All-American linemen and the team’s top two running backs. However, the Cardinals bring back running back Sean Allen and wide receiver Thomas Skokna to help stem the tide while new weapons emerge. The defensive side of the ball will remain a force to be reckoned with, featuring players like preseason All-American defensive backs Marey Robey and Brayden Garrigan, along with standout defensive linemen Cortez Jones and John Sullivan.

“I think we’re going to be the hardest-hitting defense in the country. And then I really feel that this group is really close. So I think we’re going to bond really well throughout the season,” said North Central defensive back Brayden Garrigan.

“We feel good and confident, especially after a national championship. You’ve got to feel confident, and we’re just going to take it one week at a time. One practice at a time and one day at a time and just continue to grow every single day,” said North Central defensive back Marey Robey.

Home field advantage in 2025

The Cardinals will begin their quest for title number four on September 13th, hosting the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, one of six home games for NCC in 2025.

“We haven’t had a home opener since 2021. This senior group has never had a home opener, nobody in our program right now knows what it is to have a home opener,” said Spencer.

More key home games will feature Carthage College on September 20th to begin CCIW play, and the Battle for the Little Brass Bell under the lights on October 4th against long-time rival Wheaton College.