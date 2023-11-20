North Central College men’s cross country finishes in third at Nationals

The North Central College men’s cross country team added another trophy to the program’s expansive collection after a third place finish at the Division III Nationals.

North Central secures a spot on the podium

After winning both the CCIW and regional championships, the Cardinals ended the season with the third place spot on the podium behind three All-American performances. NCC was led by Max Svienty who finished in third place overall with a time of 24:23. Drew Guimond and Braden Nicholson were the other All-Americans after finishing in 15th and 16th place. Connor Riss and BJ Sorg rounded out the top five runners for the Cardinals. Matthew Jett and James McGlashon also ran well for North Central. Ethan Gregg from UW-Lacrosse was the individual champion at 24:02.

It was a very competitive race, with Pomona-Pritzker College winning the 2023 National Championship with 158 team points. UW-Lacrosse finished just one point behind and took home second place with 159 points, while North Central earned 169 points. Williams College finished in fourth while Wartburg ended the meet in fifth. The third place finish was the best result for the Cardinals at Nationals since 2019 when they finished as the runner-up.

An impressive list of top five finishes

This performance marks the 42nd time in the past 50 years that North Central College men’s cross country finished in the top four at Nationals. The Cardinals have 19 National Championships during that time span.

On the women’s side, Carleton took home the National Championship with 151 points ahead of NYU and the University of Chicago, with just five points separating the top three teams.