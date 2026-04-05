Mike Sitrick is a community champion

In 2016, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce launched “Four Under 40” to recognize young professionals making an impact in the community. To celebrate the ten-year anniversary, the Chamber is looking back at the first four honorees and seeing where they are today.

In this special “Inside the Chamber” interview, Mike Sitrick reflects on leadership, growth, and community impact.

From rising leader to CEO

Back in 2016, Sitrick served as Vice President for Advancement at the DuPage Foundation. His recognition as part of the Chamber’s inaugural “Four Under 40” class came as a surprise, but one he describes as a tremendous honor.

At the time, he was deeply involved in community work across DuPage County, collaborating with local organizations, chambers, and philanthropic networks. That foundation of engagement would prove pivotal.

Fast forward to today, and Sitrick now leads the organization as President and CEO, a role he stepped into following the retirement of predecessor Dave McGowan.

Leadership lessons from the past decade

Sitrick’s leadership philosophy has been shaped by years of mentorship, collaboration, and hands-on experience. Among the key lessons he highlights:

Authenticity matters : Building trust and fostering meaningful relationships starts with being genuine. In philanthropy, especially, authenticity helps connect donors’ passions with community needs. You don’t have to be perfect : Leadership isn’t about having all the answers. Sitrick encourages aspiring leaders to take action where they are, embracing the idea to “bloom where you’re planted.” Learn from others : From board members to colleagues, every interaction offers a chance to grow. Sitrick credits much of his development to observing and learning from those around him. Empower and delegate : As organizations scale, leaders must adapt—letting go of old methods, trusting their teams, and embracing new approaches.

In addition to reflecting on the original Four Under 40 honorees, this year, the Chamber will welcome a special class of 40 Under 40.