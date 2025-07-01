Off Script with Anulika Ochuba

Anulika Ochuba is a multimedia journalist with a passion for telling stories that highlight issues in the community. She graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she studied journalism and communication.

Let’s go Off Script and get to know NCTV17 news reporter, Anulika Ochuba.

What drew you to NCTV17?

I have always been eager to learn more about TV news reporting, and I was excited to do so at NCTV17 because of the wonderful people at the station. I knew they would offer the guidance I needed to improve my skills as a recent graduate while also allowing me to explore new things.

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

All of the interesting people I get to meet each week.

Favorite Naperville news story?

My favorite story is the DOGE cuts story I did in April, because I was able to localize a national issue and educate people about how things that seem so far away can quickly begin hitting close to home.

What is the most motivating part of your job?

I am most motivated when I hear feedback from people whose stories we told and how it positively impacted them. It reminds me of the importance on my work.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work?

I enjoy going to the gym, singing, playing guitar, and playing the Sims 4 video game.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Be confident in yourself and in your abilities.

What inspired you to become a journalist?

I have always been curious about everything, and I wanted to know more about all that goes on around me. Additionally, I am quite talkative, so it was a fitting career path for me.

Favorite TV news anchor or reporter?

Abby Phillip, CNN

Favorite show to watch on television, and why?

Desperate Housewives. It has a bit of every genre and captivates you within to first 5 minutes of the Pilot episode.

Lightning Round:

Favorite city you’ve lived? Festac Town, Lagos, Nigeria

Early bird or night owl? Early bird

Currently watching? Love Island

Coffee order? Iced Latte, 3 pumps of chai

Siblings? 2 older brothers

Road trip or plane ride? Plane ride

Favorite karaoke song? Coulda Woulda Shoulda, Celine Dion

Go-to snack? Bread

If you could invent a holiday, what would it celebrate? National Anulika Day, celebrating my love for bread

Favorite ice cream? Chocolate chip cookie dough