Team NCTV17 is proud to play for Naperville

It’s football season in Naperville, and our Naperville Sports Weekly team is busy covering the action on the field. From Friday night rivalries to standout plays and memorable moments, it’s a great reminder of what makes sports special: people working together toward a common goal.

At NCTV17, we know a little something about teamwork, too. Our team may not wear jerseys, but if we did, the name across the front would be Naperville. Because that’s who we play for, and it’s the community we’re proud to serve.

Behind every news story, sports highlight, community interview, and special event broadcast is a dedicated team of professionals who bring different talents, experiences, and perspectives to their work. And while you may recognize some of the faces on camera, there’s a whole team behind the scenes making it happen.

Team NCTV17 celebrates experience and welcomes new talent

This fall, we’re celebrating two members of Team NCTV17 who have reached an impressive milestone: 15 years with the station! Congratulations and thanks to both Kim Pirc, Executive Producer, and Kevin Machak, Senior Producer, for their years of dedication to NCTV17 and Naperville.

Fifteen years is a long time in local media. Their experience, knowledge of Naperville, and relationships throughout the community are invaluable. They’ve seen plenty of changes over the years and have helped NCTV17 grow and adapt along the way.

We’re also excited to welcome two new colleagues to the team. Becky Pundy, a Naperville native, joins us as the Director of Advancement, and Frank Healy joins us as the News Director.

Both bring new skills, fresh perspectives, and enthusiasm for the work we do. That mix of longtime experience and new energy makes for a stronger team.

A team that extends beyond our staff

Of course, Team NCTV17 is bigger than the people who come to work at the station each day.

Our Board of Directors provides leadership, guidance, and a commitment to the station’s future. Our volunteers pitch in at events and help us connect with more people throughout Naperville. And our donors and sponsors believe in the value of local news, sports, and community programming and help make that work possible.

We’re fortunate to have so many people who care about NCTV17 and the role it plays in Naperville.

As we approach 40 years of serving Naperville, it’s worth reflecting on how much has changed. The technology, the way we tell stories, and the ways people watch and read our content have all evolved. But one thing hasn’t changed: our commitment to keeping Naperville informed, connected, and engaged.

So, as we celebrate longtime colleagues, welcome new faces, and recognize everyone who contributes to our work, there’s a lot to be thankful for.

And whether we’re covering a Friday night football game, a City Council meeting, or a neighbor doing something extraordinary, we’re proud to be playing for Team Naperville.