What is ahead for NCTV17 in 2025

The new year brings fresh energy and exciting plans for Naperville’s nonprofit TV station. With tens of thousands of monthly visits to NCTV17.org, a strong presence across social media platforms, and millions of views on our YouTube channels, NCTV17 continues to keep our community informed, connected, and empowered.

A dedicated team of professionals and an engaged Board of Directors are at the heart of our success. This year, the board will be led by new President, Neveen Michael, and Vice President, Melvin Kim. We express our gratitude to outgoing board members Sachin Gandhi, Dawn Hershik, and Brian O’Malley for their invaluable leadership and commitment. We also warmly welcome Emily Cross Vayr, who brings fresh perspectives and enthusiasm to the board.

In the months ahead, NCTV17 will continue to deliver trusted community-centered journalism through Naperville News 17 and NCTV17 News Update. If you have a news tip or story idea, we want to hear from you at newstips@nctv17.org.

Naperville Sports Weekly will keep viewers connected to the excitement of local high school athletics as the winter season gets fully underway. Our longest-running show, Spotlight, returns this month with a new set and format while continuing to highlight Naperville’s vibrant nonprofit community.

Key local events remain a cornerstone of our coverage. And, as the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Municipal Elections cycle kicks into high gear, look out for our Meet the Candidates interviews, candidate forums, and live Election Night Coverage. All are designed to provide voters with critical information ahead of the April 1st election.

We’re also pleased to continue to partner with the Naperville Park District. This month we’ve launched a new monthly segment, Park It, spotlighting five key events and activities residents can enjoy through the park district. Food enthusiasts will be delighted as Chris Grano returns with Naper Bites, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses into Naperville’s diverse dining scene.

Mark your calendars for these signature FUNdraising events:

Game On! Trivia Night – a friendly night of team competition with out-of-the-ordinary trivia at The Matrix Room – February 18, 2025

TV Dinner – an exclusive night of food and conversation at the station about the role of media in local elections – March 20, 2025

The Morning Show – our annual community breakfast hosted by Stefan Holt at The Matrix Club – November 13, 2025

As we embark on this year’s journey, NCTV17 remains steadfast in our mission to Inform, Connect, and Empower. Whether you tune in, attend an event, or support our mission, we’re grateful to have you with us.

Here’s to a meaningful and impactful year ahead!