1% grocery tax approved | Dutch Bros’ Naperville plans | Oswald’s celebrates 150 years

Naperville council opts for 1% local grocery tax over sales tax bump

Naperville plans to establish a 1% grocery sales tax in 2026, with city council changing course in a narrow vote to favor that over its earlier lean last month toward a bump in the home rule sales tax.

The two options had been pitched as options to offset funds lost from the elimination of the statewide grocery tax next year.

Find out which elected official had a change of heart, turning the vote in favor of the grocery tax.

Dutch Bros proposing drive-thru coffee shop in Naperville

Dutch Bros, an Arizona-based drive-thru coffee company, is planning to enter the crowded Chicago market next year and make Naperville one of its first stores within the region.

Traffic concerns, however, were an overarching concern Wednesday as the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the proposal.

Find out more about Dutch Bros’ plans for the area and what local commissioners had to say.

Naperville’s Oswald’s Pharmacy celebrates 150th anniversary

A Naperville business with ownership stretching back six generations is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Oswald’s Pharmacy is gearing up for a commemorative ribbon cutting on Sept. 26 to mark the occasion.

Take a look at Oswald’s historic journey from its downtown Naperville location in 1875 to its present-day business in the Plaza Shopping Center.

Maintenance work on Water Street parking garage to start next week

The city of Naperville says routine maintenance work on the Water Street Parking Facility at 120 Water St. will kick off the week of Aug. 25.

The project will be split into four phases, with work set to be complete by the end of October. Crews will be working on replacing caulking and joint sealants on the top four levels of the facility, to help keep water from leaking to lower levels which could cause the structure to deteriorate.

The top level will be tackled first, with crews working their way down. Each level should take about three weeks to finish. Parking will be prohibited on the level being worked on, and sections under the work area may be restricted as well.

Crews will be on site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Project updates will be available on the city’s website.

High school sports season tees off with Vern McGonagle golf city championship

The high school sports season is back with all six local schools teeing off in the annual Vern McGonagle boys and girls golf city championship at Naperville Country Club.

This time around, there were some long-awaited wins. On the girls’ side, Naperville Central took home its first team trophy in 15 years. Meanwhile, the Naperville North boys team emerged victorious for its first McGonagle title since 2014.