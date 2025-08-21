Dutch Bros proposing drive-thru coffee shop in Naperville   

Dutch Bros, an Arizona-based drive-thru coffee company, is planning to enter the crowded Chicago market next year and make Naperville one of its first stores within the region. But traffic concerns have arisen as city officials begin reviewing the proposal.

Dutch Bros hopes to set up shop in Market Meadows Shopping Center

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, Aug. 20, held a public hearing and reviewed the petition for Dutch Bros, which is seeking city approval to construct a new facility on a 0.46-acre parcel within the Market Meadows Shopping Center, 1230 S. Naper Blvd. The development would be located next to a U.S. Bank branch and adjacent to a Jewel-Osco store.

Ultimately, commissioners cast a split 4-4 vote, meaning Dutch Bros’ proposal is being forwarded on to the decision-making city council without a recommendation from the panel.

Traffic concerns raised during commissioners’ review

It was another coffee shop’s entry into Naperville that prompted concerns for some commissioners when reviewing the Dutch Bros proposal.

The opening of 7 Brew Coffee’s drive-thru operation at 1203 Iroquois Ave. in Naperville a year ago has been an economic success story — and, for some, a source of traffic headaches as reports of vehicle stacking on major thoroughfares has occurred.

Commissioners said they anticipate Dutch Bros receiving a similar reception within Naperville — particularly during the grand opening, if the proposal does receive the necessary municipal approvals.

“We hope, we know, upon approval, this is going to be incredibly successful,” said commissioner Derek McDaniel, who cast a dissenting vote. To the petitioner, he said, “I think you might underestimate how many cars, and how much traffic, this really could potentially generate.”

The Dutch Bros proposal is different in that entry into the coffee shop will take place within the Market Meadows property, though safety-related concerns within the development were also raised during the review.

“I’m just concerned that if we don’t have a long-term plan beyond grand opening that we could wind up in the same situation (as 7 Brew),” said commissioner Mark Wright, who ultimately did give the proposal a positive recommendation.

“I hope you’re successful,” Wright added. “I hope this lasts forever. But there really needs to be some kind of contingency to make sure that the public is safe, especially the customers coming in and out of Jewel.”

Petitioner says Dutch Bros cognizant of safety

Ryan Fitzgerald of Buffalo Grove-based Shorewood Development Group served as the project representative at the Aug. 20 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Shorewood Development acquired Market Meadows in 2021.

Speaking to Dutch Bros’ initial foray into Naperville — and the region — Fitzgerald said, “They have a fully dedicated team for these grand openings. They’re going to staff this thing well. We’ve got an excellent traffic management plan.”

Fitzgerald and Dutch Bros company representatives have indicated there would be contingency plans in place within the operation during peak times. As the dual drive-thru lanes fill up, the Dutch Bros leadership plans to assign employees with iPads to take orders from cars ahead of the menu board to help expedite the ordering process.

Attempting to ease concerns about traffic beyond the grand opening, Fitzgerald also shed light on Dutch Bros’ full rollout plans within Chicagoland, which ultimately entail the opening of 35 stores by the end of 2026.

“They’re willing to do whatever it takes,” Fitzgerald said of addressing traffic stacking. “I don’t think this demand is going to be forever. I think the progression in which they are opening stores is going to be a much bigger mitigant.”

Drive-thru coffee concept popular in today’s marketplace

Dutch Bros, which has a strong West Coast presence, has been branching out into other regions of the U.S., as evidenced by the company’s planned expansion into the Chicago area.

Commissioner Whitney Robbins, who did cast a favorable recommendation, spoke of the drive-thru coffee concept’s popularity at the meeting.

“I do believe this is going to be wildly successful,” said Robbins, who chairs the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission. “This is the new buzz. This is Dairy Queen of 1985. I’ve got a high schooler, and she’ll be in line. (Customers) don’t care if the line is 2 hours long.”

McDaniel, who said his “no” vote was not against the concept itself, but more so the current building plan, also said he believed the concept would be well received in Naperville, as evidenced by the success of 7 Brew.

“I hear it’s an incredibly well-known brand out in California,” McDaniel said of Dutch Bros.

Image courtesy: Dutch Bros

