$1M for food pantries | Valentine’s Day deals | Public art competition

DuPage County allocates nearly $1M of funds to local food pantries

The DuPage County Board is allocating nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local food pantries. The board voted on Tuesday to distribute the funds to help the pantries with purchases of vehicles, capital equipment, and technology needs.

Learn more about the Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program set up by the county to help assist with pantry needs.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with special deals throughout Naperville

It’s Valentine’s Day, and many Naperville restaurants and shops are offering up deals today, and in some cases, through the weekend. Special offers for the holiday can be found on the Downtown Naperville website, as well as on the Dine Naperville website.

There are also still a few deals to be found for those looking to celebrate Galentine’s Day with friends.

Naperville Park District recognized for Toys for Tots efforts

The Naperville Park District was recognized at a recent park board meeting for being the largest donor of the 2023 DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign.

According to a representative with DuPage County Toys for Tots, the park district donated nearly 1,800 toys for the drive. The contribution helped the total tally of 52,000 donated toys this past holiday season.

Because of the outpouring of support, DuPage County Toys for Tots reportedly was able to provide donations to 78 area foundations and 480 specific families. Each child received two toys, a stocking stuffer and a book.

Naperville Art League seeking submissions for upcoming art competition

The Naperville Art League is now accepting entries for its upcoming public art competition, titled Perfect Imperfection.

Entries in both 2D and 3D categories are welcomed, from those high school age and older. Along with the entry, the artist should submit a statement of how their work relates to the show’s theme. Only one entry per artist is allowed.

All entries are due by Tuesday, April 16. The show itself will run from April 30 through May 24 at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery, 508 N. Center St. More information is available on the Naperville Art League website.

Local gymnast heads to state meet this weekend

The girls gymnastics state meet will be held this weekend at Palatine High School. Sophomore Lucia Caruso, who is part of the 204 Valley Co-Op, is the lone area state qualifier after earning an at-large bid for her floor exercise performance at the Hinsdale Central sectional last week.

See some of the highlights from the girls’ gymnastics sectional performances.