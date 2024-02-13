2023 crime stats | Block 59 restaurants | IHSA Wrestling

Naperville Police Department releases 2023 crime stats

A rise in property crimes is just one of the many stats reported in the Naperville Police Department’s 2023 Crime and Incident Data Report. But though crimes like shoplifting and motor vehicle theft saw increases, there was a decrease in crimes against persons.

Learn more about other crime statistics included in the report.

Planned restaurants put pressure on the Liquor Commission to adjust pour limits

Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Yard House are set to join Block 59, a new business district at the northeast corner of Aurora Avenue and Route 59, but the local restriction on alcohol pours is causing a holdup. The two restaurants want increased pour limits and could cancel their leases if the limitation is held.

Find out more about the story, including what was discussed at the recent Liquor Commission meeting.

Centennial Beach memberships are now open

Centennial Beach memberships for 2024 are now available for residents and nonresidents at the preseason rate through the Naperville Park District. The discounted offer is available through May 27, two days after the beach opens for the season.

Beach members gain access to early entry on weekdays, coupons for park district amenities, a 10% discount at the Centennial Grill, and two guest passes. Coupons and guest passes can be picked up at Centennial Beach from May 25 through June 30.

More information on Centennial Beach and the membership can be found on the Naperville Park District website.

Two Bostons hosts Valentines Day paw painting

Two Bostons held a Paw Painting event over the weekend at all seven of its locations. Dogs of all sizes and breeds joined in on the paw-ty, as an advanced celebration of Valentines’ Day.

Take a look at the paw painting event, including some of the artwork from the dogs.

IHSA Wrestling – Ellen Purl becomes first local girl to state

Five Naperville area wrestlers are heading to the IHSA state meet in Champaign this week after qualifying at the Hinsdale Central sectional on Saturday.

Naperville Central junior Ellen Purl became the first local wrestler to qualify for the girls wrestling state meet on February 23rd in Bloomington after finishing in fourth place at the Schaumburg sectional in the 120-pound division.