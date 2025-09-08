9/11 Remembrance Ceremony | Possible park district referendum | Kiwanis Peanut Days

9/11 survivor to speak at Naperville Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony

The city of Naperville, in partnership with Naperville Responds for Veterans, will host its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony this Thursday.

This year’s featured speaker is Laura Murphy, a survivor of the attacks at the World Trade Center.

Naperville Park District considering 2026 ballot referendum

The Naperville Park District is in the preliminary stages of considering a potential 2026 referendum ballot question, as financing such large-scale projects as an indoor aquatic facility are considered.

The referendum question could appear on the March primary election ballot in the spring or the November ballot in the fall.

Isle a la Cache Museum gets new reptilian ambassador

Earlier this summer, Romeoville’s Isle a la Cache Museum welcomed a new ambassador to its team, a hybrid box turtle named Theodore.

Theodore, or Theodorable as he’s fondly called, was taken out of the Will County preserve where he was found, as his mixed origins were a threat to the ornate box turtles in the area.

Kiwanis Peanut Days recognized by Naperville City Council

The Naperville City Council recently recognized the Kiwanis Club of Naperville for its service to the community by way of a proclamation that highlights the organization’s sales of bags of peanuts this fall to help further its mission locally.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Naperville will sell bags of peanuts on multiple days in the weeks ahead. Upcoming dates include Sept. 12-13, Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5 and Oct. 10-12.

In the proclamation, Mayor Scott Wehrli noted the Kiwanis Club of Naperville this year is celebrating 70 years of service and, over time, has embarked on initiatives related to health and nutrition, education and literacy, and youth leadership development.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It's Make Plans Monday. Here's a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Sept. 9 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

Sept 9 – Nature 101: Biking in the Preserves at Springbrook Prairie

Sept. 10 – Treasures Naperville Fifth Anniversary Party

Sept. 10 – Public meeting on 5th Avenue Study by Urban Land Institute Chicago

Sept. 11 – Crafternoon: Watercolor Acorns at the 95th Street Library

Sept. 11 – September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at Commander Dan Shanower Sept. 11 Memorial

Sept. 11, 12, and 14 – Weed Ladies Fall Sale at Naper Settlement

Sept. 12 – A Night At the Movies: presenting Star Wars: The Force Awakens, by Naperville Park District

Sept. 13 —2025 CAWA Community Conference at Wentz Science Center

Sept. 13 – Naperville Hispanic Festival by Naperville Sister Cities Foundation

Sept. 13 – Naper Pride Fest at Naper Settlement

Sept. 13 – Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny Park

Sept. 13 – The Cinderella Escape in Naperville hosted by Questo – Outdoor Exploration Games & Tours

Sept. 13 – Fall on the Farm at Riverview Farmstead Preserve

Sept. 14 – 12th annual Judd-a-Thon .1k race at the Naperville VFW

Sept. 14 – Naperville Farmers Market near the 5th Avenue Train Station

Sept. 14 – Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium

Sept. 14 – Fall Market & Music Festival at McDonald Farm

Sept. 15 – Wonderful World of Wheels at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park