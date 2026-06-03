9 arrests in teen takeover | Vuori opening | National Merit Scholarship winners

9 arrested during ‘teen takeover’ in downtown Naperville Monday

Nine people were arrested, and nearly three dozen citations were issued during a teen takeover Monday night in downtown Naperville, according to a press release issued by the Naperville Police Department.

Of those arrested, four were adults, and five were juveniles.

Find out more details about those arrested and what they were charged with.

Naperville 203 board pumps brakes on rideshare policy decision

The Naperville School District 203 board of education on Monday continued its discussion of a proposed rideshare policy, though no action was taken.

The board and administrators began discussing the proposal last month, and further deliberations are anticipated this summer to address parents’ and guardians’ requests to have Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare drivers transport students from school during the regular day.

Read more about the policy proposal and what board members had to say at the recent meeting.

Vuori opening Friday in downtown Naperville

Performance apparel shop Vuori is opening this Friday in downtown Naperville.

The store, located at 110 West Jefferson Ave., will start welcoming customers at 10 a.m. The brand offers athletic and activewear clothing inspired by coastal California.

Other Illinois locations include Chicago, Skokie, and Oak Brook, as well as an outlet store in Rosemont, according to the company’s website.

12 Naperville-area students receiving college-funded National Merit Scholarships

A total of 12 academically talented students from the Naperville area were announced today as recipients of National Merit Scholarships funded by colleges and universities.

The students represent all five high schools in districts 203 and 204, as well as the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy and a homeschooled student.

Find out who was selected for the honor.

Naperville teen artists featured at Asian Youth Art Exhibition

Chinese American Woman in Action and CAWA Youth hosted its fourth annual Asian Youth Art Exhibition on Sunday at the 95th Street Library.

Learn more about the event, which featured a broad range of mediums, ranging from oil paintings to origami.

Evanston Township wins boys track and field state championship

The boys track and field state championships were held at Eastern Illinois this weekend, with some local athletes placing in the competition.

Neuqua Valley senior Daniel Robinson won the long jump championship, with his winning distance taking place during the prelims on Friday. He was also the runner-up in the 100 meters.

Metea Valley senior Henry Faber finished in second in the 400 meters, the best finish in Mustang boys track history. Evanston Township took home the 3A team state trophy.