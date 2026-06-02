9 arrested during ‘teen takeover’ in downtown Naperville Monday

Nine people were arrested Monday night, and nearly three dozen citations were issued during a large teen gathering in downtown Naperville, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Law enforcement said large groups of mostly juveniles started congregating along Washington Street between Van Buren and Chicago avenues around 5 p.m. The NPD had an increased presence in the area, as a so-called “teen takeover” event had been advertised and circulated on social media last week.

While the gathering was initially calm, police say some in the crowd later grew disruptive, leading to the arrests.

Four adults, five teens arrested during ‘teen takeover’

Of the nine people who were arrested, all males, four were adults, detained “in connection with the event,” according to law enforcement.

23-year-old Amaree J. Bivens of Naperville was arrested on four outstanding warrants and for obstructing a peace officer.

18-year-old Romeoville resident Tyler L. Sims was arrested for battery and obstructing a peace officer.

Marshun J. Smith, also 18 years old and from Romeoville, was arrested for attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer, and 18-year-old Sudais Oyekanmi from Aurora was arrested for obstructing Identification.

The other five people arrested were juveniles who face various charges, including battery, obstructing identification, assault, illegal possession of cannabis and illegal possession of tobacco by a minor, criminal trespass to state-supported land, disobeying a peace officer, and interfering with a peace officer.

One was a 15-year-old from Bloomington. The others were all 17 years old and came from Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, and Aurora

Naperville police chief stresses no tolerance for disturbances downtown

All nine people were also issued citations for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said the arrests reflect the NPD’s intolerance for disruptive activity in Naperville.

“We want people to come to our city, patronize our businesses, and enjoy all the amenities Naperville has to offer. But if you break the law, there will be no warnings; there will be no second chances,” said Arres. “We’ve tried that approach, and it was met with a lot of disrespect and lawlessness. So, as last night proved, we will not hesitate to make arrests and issue citations for breaking the law.”

Arres also commended officers for their work in monitoring and controlling the crowds before they dispersed around 11 p.m.

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