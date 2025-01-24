Abercrombie & Fitch opening | Fire at MOD Pizza | Ice harvest underway

Abercrombie & Fitch slated to open downtown Naperville store on Jan. 31

The new Abercrombie & Fitch store in downtown Naperville is set to open on Friday, January 31, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.

The fashion retailer has moved into 103 S. Washington, a space formerly occupied by Ulta Beauty. Its arrival was announced back in October 2024, along with a slew of other new businesses.

Pizza oven fire at downtown Naperville MOD Pizza causes $11K in damages

A fire at MOD Pizza in downtown Naperville on Wednesday resulted in about $11,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to the restaurant at 103 S. Washington St. shortly before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report that there was smoke inside.

Tensions with censured District 203 board member continue

Tensions within Naperville School District 203’s Board of Education arose at a Tuesday, Jan. 21, meeting during two typically routine agenda items — approval of bills and claims and meeting minutes.

Melissa Kelley Black, who was censured earlier this month, was the subject of criticism during the heated exchanges.

Naper Settlement launches new Family STEM Nights

Naper Settlement is launching a new program: Family STEM Nights, which will take place once a month at the IDNR STEM Learning Lab at the Mary and Richard Benck Family Agriculture Center.

Geared for families with kids 12 and under, the special learning nights will offer hands-on STEM experiments and activities based on a variety of themes. The first one will take place Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will celebrate Lincoln’s birthday with a focus on STEM in the 1860s. Participants will get to create simple machines, learn about steam engines, and explore the telegraph.

Future offerings will include an Over the Rainbow theme night on March 6, April Showers on April 10, and May Flowers & Pollinator Power on May 8. The price is $8 per person, with registration information on the Naper Settlement website.

Ice harvest currently taking place at Kline Creek Farm

The ice harvest is underway at Kline Creek Farm, located at 1N600 County Farm Road in West Chicago. As of Tuesday, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County site reported that its Timber Lake had seven inches of ice, making it prime for the process.

For the harvest, blocks of ice are cut from the lake, then taken to be stored in the ice house, using 19th-century methods. It’s a process that’s been practiced at Kline Creek Farm for more than 30 years.

Guests to the farm can check out the ice harvest and learn more about it from today, Friday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.