Affordable housing discussions | Ruth’s Chris to open | Lifechanger award nominee

Naperville City Council exploring additional affordable housing options

The Naperville City Council revisited the familiar topic of affordable housing at Tuesday’s meeting.

City staffers delivered a report on the state of affordable housing within Naperville, and several next steps were shared.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House to open next month

New restaurant Ruth’s Chris Steak House will open at Block 59 in Naperville on Monday, March 9.

The location will be the business’s third in Illinois, according to its website.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House got its start in New Orleans in 1965, and is best known for its variety of steak offerings cooked using its patented broiling method. The Naperville location will be open from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Neuqua teacher nominated for ‘LifeChanger’ award for helping struggling students

Neuqua Valley High School teacher Rob Kos has been nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year Award from National Life Group.

The special education teacher’s name was submitted anonymously for a chance to become one of 16 national honorees to be recognized for helping students build academic skills and confidence.

Naperville mom buys juice bar that helped her daughter manage diabetes

A Naperville mom has bought a local juice bar after it served a purpose in helping her manage her daughter’s diabetes diagnosis.

Maria Cortes is now the owner of Clean Juice Naperville.

Naperville area boys and girls wrestlers head to state

The boys wrestling state tournament gets underway today at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Tavfik Ibragimov from Naperville North advanced to state, winning the Hinsdale Central sectional championship at 215 pounds. Paul Peradotti from Naperville Central is heading to state after finishing third at 190 pounds.

Metea Valley is sending a pair of wrestlers to the girls state meet in Bloomington on Friday thanks to third-place finishes from Ashley Basmajian at 120 pounds and Alketa Picari at 140 pounds.