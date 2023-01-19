Affordable housing incentive program | Man approaches middle schoolers | Streetscapes project award

Affordable housing incentive program moves forward

Naperville City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to move ahead with an affordable housing incentive program for developers.

Plan incentives include a decrease in the required yard setback, an increase in lot coverage limits and building heights, and a decrease in parking requirements for rental units. There is also an opportunity for a 25% reduction in the park donation fee, and a reduction in city fees.

The number of incentives offered is based on the number of affordable housing units.

City staff will now draw up the ordinance accordingly, to be voted on by council at a future meeting.

Police investigate incident of man approaching 2 middle schoolers

Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a man allegedly approached two middle school girls as they were out walking on Tuesday, asking them personal questions and offering to take one to a hang out location she liked. Learn more about the incident here.

Two Naperville Country Club caddies awarded Evans Scholarships

Two caddies at the Naperville Country Club were awarded Evans Scholarships.

Jordyn Cleary and Aubrey Nestoras received the honor from the Evans Scholars Foundation, which manages the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

The Evans Scholarship is a four-year full tuition and housing college scholarship. It is awarded to high-achieving caddies who exhibit academic excellence, a strong caddie record, leadership and character, and financial need.

Downtown Streetscapes Improvements project receives award

The City of Naperville’s Downtown Streetscapes Improvements project was awarded the American Public Works Association (APWA) Fox Valley Branch 2023 Public Works Project of the Year, in the category Historical Restoration/Preservation – Less than $5 million.

The project focused on Jefferson Avenue between Main and Webster streets and Main Street between Jackson and Jefferson avenues. Renovations were made to the pavement, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters, with new lighting and landscaping added throughout. Storm sewers and water mains were also replaced.

The project was completed last year, with a second phase for a stretch of Washington and Main streets tentatively planned to start this summer.