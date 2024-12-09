Alcohol on tap at Heinen’s? | Lotus Banh Mi opens | Illumination makes top 10 list

Heinen’s planned grocery store in Naperville aims to sell alcohol on tap

The Heinen’s grocery store, set to take over the property formerly occupied by Butera in the 1200 block of East Chicago Avenue, is seeking the city’s approval to sell alcohol on tap.

Jeff Heinen, a third-generation family member who co-leads the business with his brother, Tom Heinen, spoke at Thursday’s Naperville Liquor Commission meeting about the store’s request for a dispenser permit.

Learn more about what drinks would be offered and when Heinen’s is expected to open.

Image courtesy: AoDK Architecture, Heinen’s Grocery Store

Lotus Banh Mi opens in downtown Naperville

Lotus Banh Mi is now open at 206 S. Washington in downtown Naperville.

The Vietnamese restaurant offers up items like banh mi sandwiches, rice bowls, pho noodle soups, and noodle salads.

The Naperville location is the Illinois eatery’s seventh in the Chicagoland area.

Morton Arboretum’s Illumination ranked among nation’s top 10 holiday botanical light shows

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum has dazzled its way onto a top ten list of Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the nation, put out by USA TODAY.

The Lisle arboretum’s seasonal shine and sound fest putting a colorful spotlight on nature earned it the No. 10 slot on the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

Find out more about how it was chosen for the distinction.

Firefighter remembrance ceremony held Saturday, Dec. 7

The Naperville Fire Department held a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 7, to honor its fallen firefighters.

The group gathered along with local officials, family, and friends at the Firemen’s Memorial Park, 1072 W. Jefferson Ave., for the annual Firefighter Memorial Ceremony. Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis delivered some words of tribute, according to a report by Positively Naperville.

Remembered on Saturday were Lieutenant Richard Rechenmacher, firefighter Bernard Petrowski, and engineer Jerry Herring, who were killed on Dec. 7, 1970 when their fire truck was involved in an accident while on the way to a call. Also honored was Lieutenant George Winckler who died during a training exercise in October of 1991. There was a ceremonial bell ringing at the ceremony for those who had died in the line of duty.

Naperville business gives back to nonprofits through Givemas

A Naperville business recently welcomed five area nonprofits to pick out items for free at its inaugural “Givemas.”

Everything from winter hats to baby strollers was available at Waident Technology Solutions’ holiday event on Thursday morning…all overstock products in bulk that the business had picked up.

Get a look at Givemas in action.

Naperville Park District Police collecting Toys for Tots through Saturday

The Naperville Park District’s Park Police is collecting toys to support the 2024 DuPage County Toys for Tots campaign.

Toys must be new and unwrapped, and need to be dropped off by Saturday, December 14.

Collection boxes can be found at: