Ancho & Agave opening | 5th Avenue ideas | IPSD204 renovations

Ancho & Agave to open Naperville location on Monday

Ancho & Agave will be opening at 2860 Showplace Drive, Suite 100, in Naperville Crossings on Monday, Sept. 15.

This new site will be the Mexican restaurant’s fourth location in Illinois.

Find out more about what they’ll be serving up.

Naperville City Council hears new ideas for revamping 5th Avenue area

Representatives from the Urban Land Institute Chicago presented recommendations for potential land uses for the 5th Avenue area during a public meeting in the Naperville City Council chambers on Wednesday.

Find out what ULI Chicago recommended during the presentation.

What’s ahead for referendum-funded renovations in IPSD204

Upcoming projects that will be funded through Indian Prairie School District 204’s $420 million bond referendum were the topic of a building operations presentation during Monday’s school board meeting.

Plans range from major school renovations to lighting upgrades.

Learn more about the upcoming projects.

Tollywood Lounge opening at Springbrook Square

Also opening next Monday in Naperville is a new Indian-movie themed restaurant and bar.

Tollywood Lounge – Indian Restaurant & Sports Bar, located at 1975 Springbrook Square Drive, is a new addition to the city’s nightlife with Indian dishes with unique twists, signature cocktails, and multiple screens for sports and live DJs.

Stay tuned to NCTV17 for a peek into the new business on Monday.

North Central College football looks for a repeat with a new squad this fall

After capturing the program’s third Division III national championship last year, the North Central College football team has its sights set on a repeat performance.

Despite being the number one-ranked team to start the season, this year’s roster will have many new faces on the gridiron looking to make an impact. The Cardinals kick off the 2025 season on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. against the UW-Oshkosh at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.

Learn more about the new squad.

Naperville Park District’s Wonderful World of Wheels

The Naperville Park District is hosting its annual Wonderful World of Wheels event at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Rd.

The free, photo-friendly event gives children ages 1-5 an opportunity to see, touch, and explore various community vehicles, including the NCTV17 production truck.

Local workers who drive the vehicles will also be on hand to meet with the children.