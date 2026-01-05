Apple Store theft | New state laws | Local Wheel of Fortune winner

Arizona man charged for Naperville Apple Store theft

An Arizona man was accused of stealing multiple cell phones from the Apple Store in downtown Naperville last week.

Khyree Mosley, 24, has been charged with one count of burglary, one count of retail theft, and one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Hundreds of new laws going into effect locally, statewide in 2026

The new year brings hundreds of new laws going into effect in Illinois.

This year, employers statewide will face new requirements, changes will impact classrooms, and a number of healthcare provisions take hold, among other new legislation.

Naperville resident wins $18k in Wheel of Fortune

Maureen O’Hara from Naperville won the first Wheel of Fortune game of 2026 on Thursday. She took home the most out of the contestants to win $18,000.

Turnovers doom North Central football in 24-14 Stagg Bowl loss to UW-River Falls

North Central College football finished the 2025 season as the Division III runner-up following a 24-14 defeat at the hands of UW-River Falls in the Stagg Bowl on Sunday night.

The Cardinals wrapped up the year with a 14-1 record after reaching the national championship game for a sixth consecutive season.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It's Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week.

Jan. 5, 17, 19 – Animal Tracks: Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Jan. 5 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59

Jan. 5 to late January – Naperville’s Music Box in the downtown alley between the Apple and Sephora stores.

Jan. 5 to Jan. 31 – Pine Pacer Challenge at The Morton Arboretum

Jan. 5 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Trail Club at Whalon Lake

Jan. 7 – Trivia Night at the 95th Street Library

Jan. 8 – Crafternoon: Vision Board Journals at the 95th Street Library

Jan. 8 – What You Can Learn from Lineage Societies…Without Being a Member! by Fox Valley Genealogical Society

Jan. 9 to 18 – Phantom in Concert at the Madden Theatre

Jan. 9 to 11 & 16 to 18 – Shrek The Musical at Naperville Central High School

Jan. 10 – Eagle Watch at Four Rivers Education Center