Hundreds of new laws going into effect locally, statewide in 2026    

As the calendar turns a page, hundreds of new laws are going into effect across Illinois in 2026. In the new year, employers statewide will face new requirements, changes will impact classrooms, and a number of healthcare provisions take hold.

Illinois’ 1% grocery tax has also come to an end as of Jan. 1, though it will still be status quo in a number of communities, including Naperville. When Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law the cessation of the statewide tax, it also gave municipalities the authority to decide for themselves whether they wanted to continue it as a revenue source.

Among the scrawling list of new laws are the following changes of note:

Criminal justice

Sexual assault training — A high-profile piece of legislation known as Anna’s Law is going into effect in the new year. At its core, Senate Bill 1195 mandates police officers receive training in trauma-informed programs to assist victims. Illinois resident Anna Williams, the bill’s namesake, advocated for the legislation, basing it on her own experience during a sexual assault investigation.

Squatter removal — Senate Bill 1563 gives law enforcement more leeway in removing people who are unlawfully living in a home. This means police can remove squatters without a court-ordered eviction process in place, which had delayed the process in the past. SB 1563 also gives authorities the ability to enforce criminal trespassing charges against offenders.

Education

AI in schools — A statewide set of standards and protocols around school districts’ use of artificial intelligence in the classroom setting is anticipated as Senate Bill 1920 takes hold. The Illinois State Board of Education is being tasked with coming up with guidance on the matter.

Immigration status — All students will have an opportunity to enroll in public education across Illinois, regardless of immigration status. The law is borne out of House Bill 3247.

High school course credit — House Bill 3039 gives junior high students in grades 7 and 8 the ability to enroll in, and receive credit, for high school-level courses. Students must meet specific criteria and qualifications to take part in the opportunity.

Environment

Firefighter gear — A rolling series of requirements for firefighter gear are beginning in 2026 after House Bill 2409 was passed into law. In the year ahead, manufacturers of firefighters’ turnout gear and protective equipment are required to provide notice if the product contains PFAS. In 2027, PFAS chemicals are banned in all firefighter products in Illinois. PFAS — or, as it more technically is known, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — is man-made and noted for its inability to break down upon disposal. Studies have linked the chemical to such conditions as kidney cancer and thyroid disease.

Health

Insurance and prescription medication — Under Senate Bill 2672, insurance companies in 2026 will have to cover the use of prescription brand-name drugs when similar generic medications are unavailable because of supply shortages.

Libraries and opioid overdose medication — The Naperville Public Library and all other public libraries across Illinois are now required to have on hand a supply of an opioid overdose medication. House Bill 1910, which amended the Illinois Local Library Act, also requires at least one staff member at each public library receive training in identifying opioid-related overdoses and administering treatment medication.

Labor

AI and employment decision-making — Employers’ use of artificial intelligence in hiring decisions is at the heart of House Bill 3773, which amends the Illinois Human Rights Act. The law requires employers not use AI for hiring, recruitment, and promotion decisions if it results in discrimination. Any use of AI in employment decisions also must be disclosed.

Breast milk and paid time off — Employers are now required to compensate mothers for time devoted to pumping breast milk while at work as Senate Bill 212 becomes law. It applies to mothers of children born up to one year after birth.

Leaves of absence for time at the NICU — The new year also is bringing into law the state’s Family Neonatal Intensive Care Leave Act, borne out of House Bill 2978. Employees of a newborn in a neonatal intensive care unit are required to provide job-protected placement during extended periods of time away from work.

Mental health and unemployment — A three-year pilot program, encapsulated in House Bill 3200, gives employees who voluntarily separate from a job the ability to pursue unemployment benefits. The law began Dec. 28, 2025, and runs through Dec. 24, 2028. Authorization from a practicing and licensed psychiatrist is required, and the unemployment benefit applies specifically to employees working in a setting where their employer was unable to accommodate them.

Misc.

Official state bean — The soybean has been designated as Illinois’ official state bean. House Bill 4439 codified the declaration.

Public officials and privacy — A number of public officials will have the ability to redact personal information, such as home addresses, as House Bill 576 goes into effect. The law applies to such officials as constitutional officers, state’s attorneys, and state representatives and senators.

Vehicle registration — Motorists are prohibited from obstructing vehicle registration plates with tape and other devices as Senate Bill 1883 goes into effect.

Technology

Reservation apps — The prevalence of third-party restaurant reservation apps prompted the passage of House Bill 2456 into law. Outside companies are prohibited from selling reservations without a restaurant’s permission.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!