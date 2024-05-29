Arbor Evenings begin | Mosquito control underway | Asian Youth Art Exhibition

Arbor Evenings kick off tonight at The Morton Arboretum

The first Arbor Evenings of the season kicks off tonight, May 29, at The Morton Arboretum.

Each Wednesday night this summer through August 21, visitors to the arboretum can enjoy live music while relaxing outdoors at the site’s Frost Hill. Guests can bring blankets and chairs along with food and sealed non-alcoholic beverages. There will be cocktails, wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and dining options from food trucks available for purchase on-site.

The event opens at 5:15 p.m., with music running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tonight will feature R&B and Motown band R-Gang. Ticket information and a full performance schedule is available on the arboretum’s website.

City of Naperville’s mosquito control program in progess

The city of Naperville’s mosquito abatement program is now in progress, with larval control, targeted spraying, and mosquito monitoring underway.

The city has 11 traps around town which are checked weekly to test for West Nile Virus, help track the mosquito population, and determine the effectiveness of larval control.

Residents can do their part by removing standing water on their property, where mosquitoes like to breed. They can also reduce mosquito hiding places by trimming shrubs and keeping grass short. To help prevent against mosquito bites, wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, socks, and shoes between dusk and dawn is recommended. Using mosquito repellent with 25 to 35 percent DEET is also helpful.

Asian Youth Art Exhibition this Thursday at Nichols Library

Chinese American Women in Action (CAWA) will host its second annual CAWA Youth and Asian Youth Arts (AYA) Art Exhibition on Thursday, May 30.

The event will showcase paintings, drawings, ceramic works, jewelry, and live performances by Asian youth. It was organized by local Asian American high school students to help promote the talents of the young artists.

The free art exhibition will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson St. Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli will be on hand to present a proclamation to CAWA in honor of AAPI Heritage Month.

Three playground renovation projects planned this summer

The Naperville Park District is moving forward on planned renovations at three playgrounds this summer, based on preliminary information shared at Thursday’s park board meeting.

Park officials have earmarked funds for renovations at Arrowhead, Spring-Field and Winding Creek parks. The playground revamps will entail removing existing play equipment and site furnishings and installing new play equipment, concrete flatwork, site furnishings and landscaping.

The park board is slated to approve work orders on the three park sites next month, with substantial completion of the work anticipated in summer or fall.

Naperville Boy Scout supports foster community with Eagle Scout project

Naperville resident Jack Stevens of BSA Troop 57 tailored his Eagle Scout project to align with May being National Foster Child Awareness Month, a cause close to his own heart.

Stevens, along with his family members and fellow scouts, created blankets and birthday bags for the Illinois Foster Closet, a nonprofit in Streamwood that provides necessities for foster children to use in their homes.

