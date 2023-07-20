Armed robbery | Chicken therapy | Adult soccer

Armed Robbery at Naperville BMO Harris Bank

Two men robbed the Naperville BMO Harris Bank at 320 W. Diehl Road on Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m.

According to a report from WGN News, the suspects showed a handgun and demanded money from BMO staff. The robbers fled the bank by car and are currently at large.

One suspect is described as a Black male with an athletic build, standing about six feet tall and wearing a white T-shirt, white shoes, black hoodie, and black pants. The other suspect is a Black male, who’s under six feet with a medium build and was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black hoodie.

If you have any information about the armed robbery that could help the FBI, anonymous tips can be sent at 312-421-6700, or through the FBI’s website.

Chicken therapy organizers plead their case

Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission met yesterday, and commissioners recommended the continuation of the chicken therapy operation, Touch My Heart. The business operates in the backyard of a single-family residence near Flambeau Drive and Peshtigo Avenue.

Richard and Wendy Montalbano, who operate the organization Touch My Heart, have been offering therapy activities with chickens to adults with special needs. However, their operation —which currently houses 17 chickens in coops — is not in compliance with the municipal code.

Commissioners recommended giving the Montalbanos an 18-month window of time to continue their backyard operation out of their home as they seek a permanent site that can accommodate the program.

National Night Out returns

National Night Out returns to Naperville and America on July 31, for two days of community spirit. See what Naperville has planned for and which neighborhoods will participate.

DuPage Animal Services breaks ground on expansion

The ground was broken on Tuesday afternoon for the expansion of the DuPage County Animal Services building. Take a look at the designs and what will be added.

Days of Glory Soccer Tournament

The Half Century Club recently announced the return of its annual Days of Glory Soccer Tournament. Featuring teams with participants fifty years old and older in separate divisions of 50, 60, and 65 and older, the tournament now expands to teams from Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan with players coming as far as Texas and Florida.

The tournament will be held on August 5-6, 2023, at Aurora’s Wheatland Athletic Association facility. It is a 7v7 format with a guaranteed 4 games per team. There is still room for those interested in entering a team.

Please contact Al Tineo at al_tineo@comcast.net for any questions.

The first set of games will start at 10:00 am on Saturday and continue until 4:00 pm. The finals will be held on Sunday at approximately 2:00 pm. There is free parking for anyone attending.