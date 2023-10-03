Arrest at Topgolf | Danada Fall Festival | Free Thanksgiving meals

Gun-related arrest outside Naperville’s Topgolf

On Saturday, the Naperville Police Department made its third gun-related arrest at Topgolf within a one-month period. Find out more about the incident, and what type of gun it was.

Danada Fall Festival

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will host its annual Fall Festival this weekend. Take a look at what to expect at this year’s event, held at the Danada Equestrian Center.

Meson Sabika offering complimentary Thanksgiving meals

Naperville’s Meson Sabika will continue an annual tradition of giving, donating over 3,000 meals to those in need this Thanksgiving.

The meals will be available through reservation for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23.

To find more information and reverse a time for pickup, contact Meson Sabika by Thursday, Nov. 16.

New class size report issued; D203 board seeks more information

The Naperville District 203 Board of Education gave a first-ever class size report for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting on Monday night. The document comes on the heels of a new policy adopted this summer that set parameters around target class sizes.

According to the report, districtwide average enrollment in elementary grades this fall is 21.8 students, in junior high grades ranging from 22.7 to 24.9 students and in high school grades at 25 students or fewer.

The board has asked for additional information on class sizes, particularly for some of the specialized high school courses. Administrators plan to deliver a separate, but related, enrollment report at the next board meeting on Oct. 16.

Ghost Stories in the Park… In the Dark

Summer Place Theatre will present four one-hour shows of scary ghost stories at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, located at 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Ct.

The Naperville Park District hosts the outdoor event, and recommends those coming dress appropriately for the weather, and bring blankets or cushions to sit on. Performance times are:

Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (SOLDOUT)

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m

Sunday, Oct. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online until 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, after which they can be bought at the event. The shows are not recommended for those under the age of 5. More information can be found on the Naperville Park District website.

Legacy of Tom Schlegel and the Wildhawk trophy

Tom Schlegel was a Naperville Central football alum and a Neuqua Valley coach. Since his passing, the two schools have continued his legacy through the annual football matchup. Learn more about Tom, and the tradition.