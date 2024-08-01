Arrest at Topgolf lot | Park district fall program guide | Children’s Business Fair

20th gun-related arrest outside of Naperville Topgolf since last August

An arrest on Sunday, July 28, marked 20 gun-related arrests outside the Naperville Topgolf at 3211 Odyssey Ct. since last August.

Camarion Jai Cobbins, 19, from Huntsville, Alabama, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Learn more about the latest in this string of arrests outside Topgolf.

Naperville Park District’s Autumn 2024 Program Guide now online

The Naperville Park District’s Autumn 2024 Program Guide is now available online, listing activities and events offered for community members of all ages.

The guide’s theme is “Nurturing Nature,” in honor of the 10th anniversary of Knoch Knolls Nature Center. That milestone will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28 at the nature center, located at 310 Knoch Knolls Rd.

Some new offerings of note include classes on beginning crochet, conversational Japanese, some additional Code Ninja courses, a Barbie loves PINK Glam Night, and several new educational programs for active adults and seniors.

Registration for most programs begins Monday, Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m. for residents, and on Thursday Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m. for nonresidents.

North Central names new interim provost and V.P. for academic affairs

Dr. Kristin Geraty has been named as North Central College’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

She steps into the role to fill the void left by Abiódún “G-P” Gòkè-Pariolá, who was recently appointed as president of North Central College.

Geraty is the first woman to serve as the college’s chief academic officer. Prior to this appointment, she was associate provost and dean of engaged learning at the college. She’s been with the school since 2009.

Naperville Police Department accepting applications for Fall Citizen Police Academy

The Naperville Police Department is currently accepting applications for its Fall Citizen Police Academy (CPA).

The program gives community members a behind-the-scenes look into police procedures through a series of Wednesday night classes, which run from Sept. 18 through Nov. 20. Topics covered will include patrol, forensics, special response, and investigations.

The free classes are a mix of hands-on demonstrations, lectures, and interactive discussions, and run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Applicants must either reside or work in Naperville and be 18 or older. Applications are available online, and will be considered in the order they are received. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Naperville Children’s Business Fair this Saturday, Aug. 3

The fourth annual Naperville Children’s Business Fair will be held this Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Naperville Central High School.

The outdoor event gives “kidpreneurs” ages five to 14 a chance to showcase and sell their wares and get some experience in the basics of business. It’s hosted by a committee of Naperville North and Naperville Central high schoolers.