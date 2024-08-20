Arrest in Topgolf lot | KidsMatter volunteer honored | Wheatland Spikes national champs

Convicted felon with loaded gun arrested outside Naperville Topgolf, authorities say

The arrest of a convicted felon from Cook County outside Naperville’s Topgolf in the early hours of Sunday is the latest in a string of more than twenty gun-related arrests outside that business since last August.

Dolton resident Courtney Bennett, 36, was allegedly driving with a loaded handgun, open alcohol, and cannabis, when he pulled into the Topgolf lot at 3211 Odyssey Court.

Find out more about the arrest and the charges leveled against Bennett.

KidsMatter contributor honored with AmeriCorps President’s Volunteer Service Award

Rachel Chen, an executive member of the KidsMatter Senior High Board, was recently honored with the AmeriCorps President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The award recognizes volunteers who positively impact their communities, and inspire others to get involved to make a difference. KidsMatter presented Chen with the award, which included a letter of congratulations from President Joe Biden.

Chen received the award thanks to her volunteer work with KidsMatter, and for founding the White Eagle Rescue Team, which provides summer camp to young people within the community.

IPSD 204 addressing increased suspensions with ‘restorative practices’

After seeing an upward shift in the number of out-of-school suspensions in the past school year, Indian Prairie School District 204 administrators are examining alternative ways to address misbehavior.

The district is training staff members in “restorative practices,” a method that focuses on using consequences for misbehavior in coordination with instruction about how to make positive choices and build strong relationships.

Find out more about this technique, and how it might help.

Vote on Naperville School District 203’s philosophy delayed

Although it was slated to do so, the Naperville School District 203 board of education on Monday opted to hold off on voting on a policy pertaining to the school district philosophy while language around a new mission statement is being wordsmithed.

District 203 officials are in the process of tweaking the mission statement, which essentially has been the same since the late 1990s. The refreshed document is expected to incorporate the concepts of adaptability, communication, critical thinking, a learner’s mindset and global citizenship.

The board policy on the school district philosophy will be revisited at the next meeting on Sept. 9.

Wheatland Spikes 14U softball team looks to remain on top following National Championship

The Wheatland Spikes ’09 14U softball team, led by longtime head coach Anna Kooi through the Wheatland Athletics Association, has been developing a special group of players over the past several seasons.

This summer at the USSSA National Championships Tournament in Alabama, the Spikes showcased their talent, chemistry and heart, taking home the 2024 National Championship trophy behind back-to-back walk off victories in the semifinals and championship game.

Learn more about the team and their journey to earning that national victory.