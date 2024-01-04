Asylum seekers | Gun-related arrest at Topgolf | Thornton wins Rimington Award

Nearly 3,000 asylum seekers pass through DuPage County

Since Dec. 13, nearly 3,000 asylum seekers have passed through DuPage County on their way to Chicago, some of whom have come through Naperville. Read about the county’s response to the recent influx.

Fifth gun-related arrest at Naperville Topgolf since September

On New Year’s Eve, the Naperville Police Department made another arrest outside the local Topgolf business related to guns, the fifth case since September. Learn about the most recent incident.

NILA’s World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service on Jan. 7

The Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association (NILA) will host its 19th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service on Sunday, Jan. 7. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave.

The prayer service will feature several Naperville faith communities. It is open to the public.

Naperville launches new disposal program for sharps and medical needles

The City of Naperville has launched the Naperville Residential Sharps Disposal Program, allowing residents a free and safe way to dispose of medical needles. Read about the free program in Naperville.

Jarod Thornton becomes first North Central football player to win the Rimington Award

North Central College offensive lineman Jarod Thornton was named the Division III 2023 Rimington Award winner, which is given to the top centers in FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA college football. Learn about the senior’s impact on the Cardinals’ stellar season.