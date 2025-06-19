Attempted murder charge | Grocery sales tax discussion | Belgio’s turns 25

Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at wife in Naperville

An Elgin man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly firing a gun at his estranged wife while she was in her car trying to leave a Naperville residence she had been staying at.

Rocky Ahmedyar, 35, has also been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated stalking, and one count of misdemeanor violation of an order of protection.

Naperville City Council begins deliberations on keeping or replacing grocery sales tax

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday discussed possible solutions for addressing the budget shortfall that will come with the elimination of the statewide 1% grocery sales tax in January.

Options being considered include instituting a 1% local grocery tax or increasing the city’s existing home rules sales tax.

River Sounds jazzes up Tuesday nights in downtown Naperville

Music filled the air all night long around the Naperville Riverwalk on Tuesday, kicking off the first-ever River Sounds, a summer music series organized by the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

County providing $10,000 for Farm to Food Pantry initiative

The DuPage County Board authorized a $10,000 contribution to the Conservation Foundation at a meeting Tuesday, June 10. The funds will assist the organization with its Farm to Food Pantry initiative .

The Conservation Foundation is headquartered at the McDonald Farm on Knoch Knolls Road in unincorporated DuPage County, outside Naperville’s city limits. The nonprofit is a land and watershed conservation organization.

The $10,000 allocation is part of a package of grants from the county for the member initiatives program that was implemented as a part the county’s fiscal year 2025 budget. Each board member has a pool of money to allocate toward specific programs within the county. Board member Greg Schwarze, representing District 6, made the request on behalf of the Conservation Foundation.

25-year recipe for success with Belgio’s Catering

Brothers Tim and Tom Belgio recently celebrated 25 years of their family-named business in Naperville: Belgio’s Catering.

Their recipe to success, they say, is centered around the tenets of family, food, and philanthropy, as well as putting customers first.

