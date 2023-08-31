Attempted murder conviction | House fire | Dragonfly benches voting

Naperville man convicted of attempted first-degree murder in 2019 stabbing

A Naperville man has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder for a 2019 incident in which he stabbed his wife. Learn more about the case and conviction.

Naperville house fire causes $150K in damages

A house fire in Naperville last night caused $150,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department got a call at midnight reporting the fire at a three-story house in the 300 block of Julian Street, according to a news release from the NFD. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the home and found fire on the first floor in the wall of the chimney. Once inside, they found more fire in the basement.

They were able to get the fire under control in an hour. All residents got safely out of the home, and no one was injured. The building was deemed uninhabitable.

Pair accused of stealing nearly $4K in allergy medication from Naperville store

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing nearly $4,000 in allergy medication over the course of two separate occasions from the same Naperville store. Find out more about the crime and the charges.

10 years since Bryce Laspisa disappearance

Yesterday marked 10 years since the disappearance of Naperville Central High School graduate Bryce Laspisa.

The 19-year-old was attending Sierra College near Sacramento, California, at the time of his disappearance. He was last heard from on August 30, 2013, when he called his mother during a trip from college to visit his family in Orange County. His overturned SUV was found about 45 miles north of Los Angeles, in Castaic.

An age progression photo showing what he might look like today at 29 has been released on the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page.

Final day to vote for favorite downtown Naperville dragonfly bench

Today is the final day to cast a vote for your favorite dragonfly bench in downtown Naperville.

The benches are this year’s special summer sculptures, scattered throughout the downtown area. Each is sponsored by an area business or organization and sports a unique design. They’ll be flying out of town in mid-September, but first, the Downtown Naperville Alliance wants the public to weigh in on their favorite in an online vote.

Results will be released on September 5.