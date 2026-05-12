Attic fire | New IPSD scoreboards | Teacher Signing Day

Attic fire at Naperville home causes $50K in damage

An attic fire at a Naperville home on Sunday afternoon caused $50,000 of damage but resulted in no injuries.

Find out more about the incident.

New scoreboards on the way to IPSD high schools

New digital scoreboards are set to be installed at all three high school stadiums in Indian Prairie School District 204 before the start of the next school year.

The school board unanimously approved a bid last week from Digital Scoreboards, based in Columbia, Ill., near St. Louis, to install the scoreboards for a total of $1.3 million.

The scoreboard upgrades are part of referendum-funded work to install new turf fields and track surfaces at Metea, Neuqua and Waubonsie Valley high schools.

A pledge to education from Naperville 203 students

34 seniors from Naperville Central High School and Naperville North High School recently noted their commitment as future educators in a special “Teacher Signing Day” ceremony at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Hear from some of the students about what led them to pursue this path and make this pledge.

Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation at city council meeting

Mayor Scott Wehrli recently recognized National Mental Health Awareness Month, which is throughout May, by way of a proclamation presented at a city council meeting Tuesday, May 5. Wehrli urged all citizens to talk openly and honestly about mental health.

The proclamation also noted the impact trauma can have on the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children, families, and communities.

The document also spotlights a number of local organizations dedicated to providing treatment and support. Among them: 360 Youth Services, the Interfaith Mental Health Coalition, KidsMatter, Linden Oaks, NAMI DuPage, and SamaraCare.

Local badminton teams take on sectionals

Our local badminton teams recently competed in four area sectional championship tournaments.

Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, and Naperville Central all won their respective sectional titles as host schools, while Metea Valley took home the Glenbard East sectional championship. Waubonsie Valley finished in first place in doubles at the Naperville Central sectional.

All five schools are sending multiple players to the state tournament this weekend at DeKalb High School.