Aura Club opens | Irish Fest | Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

Aura Club & Conventions opens doors with Tricoci Beauty Blitz

Aura Club & Conventions in Naperville officially opened this past weekend, kicking off a lineup of upcoming events with the Beauty Blitz hosted by Tricoci University.

The new business took over the space previously occupied by the Matrix Club at 808 Route 59, Suite 100.

Learn more about its first event and the venue itself.

North Central College sees record enrollment for third year in a row

North Central College is reporting record enrollment for the third year in a row, with 3,218 students for the 2026-27 academic year.

That’s the highest number in the college’s 165-year history, topping last year’s record of 3,179. This year’s class is made up of 2,691 undergraduate students, also a record, and 527 graduate students.

The school’s undergraduates hail from 38 U.S. states and 24 countries, with its graduate students coming from 27 different states.

Naperville Irish Fest kicks off today in Central Park

The sixth annual Naperville Irish Fest kicks off Friday in Naperville’s Central Park, with the festivities continuing through Saturday.

Hosted by the West Suburban Irish, the event is a two-day celebration of Irish culture, featuring live music, food, exhibits, family fun, and Irish dancing.

Irish Fest runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15 for one person for one day, or $25 for two people for both days of the festival. Kids 12 and under can get in for free.

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair held this weekend

The 41st annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair takes place this weekend in downtown Naperville.

This year’s fair features more than 100 juried artists in a wide range of mediums, including sculpture, painting, photography, jewelry, wood, glass, and fiber.

The event, presented by the Naperville Art League, is being held on Jackson Avenue along the Naperville Riverwalk. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20. Admission is free.

Hispanic Heritage Month recognized

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday recognized Hispanic Heritage Month with a proclamation and brief presentation. The month-long celebration began Tuesday and runs through Oct. 15.

Councilman Ashfaq Syed, who served as mayor pro tem, presented the proclamation at the meeting to members of the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs.

The proclamation noted that the celebration “recognizes the significant and enduring influence of Hispanic and Latino communities on the cultural, economic, civic, and social fabric of our nation.”