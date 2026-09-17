Naperville Aura Club & Conventions opens doors with Tricoci Beauty Blitz

Aura Club & Conventions in Naperville officially opened this past weekend, kicking off a lineup of upcoming events with the Beauty Blitz hosted by Tricoci University.

Annual Beauty Blitz

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the annual Beauty Blitz returned to Naperville for its third year, showcasing the work across Tricoci University campuses.

“This is just one of many meaningful events we look forward to hosting and bring back to Naperville,” said Ajay Sunkara, Aura Club and property owner.

The event included education stages, classes and a student beauty competition. More than 800 guests attended, and nearly 1,500 students, celebrity stylists, and major salon, hair and cosmetic brands participated in the showcase.

“We are excited to bring our annual Beauty Blitz back to Naperville and to have Aura Club & Conventions host us as they go through their opening transition,” said Larry Foster, COO of Tricoci University.

First of events to come at Aura

The Tricoci Beauty Blitz is the first event Aura Club has hosted since operating in the former Matrix Club at 808 Route 59, Suite 100. The Matrix Club closed earlier this year after being evicted from the space in February.

With over 75,000 square feet of event space, Aura Club offers venues like the grand ballroom, theater, Club 59 restaurant and lounge, art gallery, recording sound lab, and dance and yoga studios.

This week, the club will host Dancing with the Celebrities on Sept. 17. Lou Malnati’s Annual Cancer Research Benefit Reception will be held at the club on Sept. 26.

Cherryl Marcey, director of sales, said October and November will bring more events to the club, like the Naperville North High School Show Choir and NCTV17’s The Morning Show Fundraiser on Nov. 6.

“We have great partnerships in place with local caterers like Belgio’s and My Chef Catering, who are supporting catering services,” Marcey said.

Featured image courtesy: Cherryl Macey

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!